Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2012 | 4:05am IST

Titanic for sale

<p>Brian Wainger, spokesman for Premier Exhibitions Inc. speaks during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts will be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Brian Wainger, spokesman for Premier Exhibitions Inc. speaks during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts will be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed...more

Friday, January 06, 2012

Brian Wainger, spokesman for Premier Exhibitions Inc. speaks during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts will be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 8
<p>A diamond-encrusted bracelet recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A diamond-encrusted bracelet recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, January 06, 2012

A diamond-encrusted bracelet recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 8
<p>A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, January 06, 2012

A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 8
<p>A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, January 06, 2012

A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 8
<p>A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, January 06, 2012

A cup recovered from the RMS Titanic is displayed during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 8
<p>A Christie's specialist holds a life jacket from the Titanic next to the model of the ship at Christie's auction house in New York June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A Christie's specialist holds a life jacket from the Titanic next to the model of the ship at Christie's auction house in New York June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, January 06, 2012

A Christie's specialist holds a life jacket from the Titanic next to the model of the ship at Christie's auction house in New York June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 8
<p>A cast bronze name board from the Titanic cruise ship's life boat is displayed at Christie's in New York May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A cast bronze name board from the Titanic cruise ship's life boat is displayed at Christie's in New York May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, January 06, 2012

A cast bronze name board from the Titanic cruise ship's life boat is displayed at Christie's in New York May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 8
<p>A hand out image released May 19, 2003 shows a photo of the Titanic due to be auctioned at Christie's in London. REUTERS/Christie's</p>

A hand out image released May 19, 2003 shows a photo of the Titanic due to be auctioned at Christie's in London. REUTERS/Christie's

Friday, January 06, 2012

A hand out image released May 19, 2003 shows a photo of the Titanic due to be auctioned at Christie's in London. REUTERS/Christie's

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Ice-chitecture

Ice-chitecture

Next Slideshows

Ice-chitecture

Ice-chitecture

A look at sculptures from the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.

06 Jan 2012
Delhi Auto Expo 2012

Delhi Auto Expo 2012

The Delhi Auto Expo, held every two years, will see around 50 new launches this weekend.

10 Jan 2012
Afghanistan's female fists

Afghanistan's female fists

The country's first team of female boxers practice their sport at the Ghazi stadium, once used for public punishment by the Taliban.

03 Jan 2012
Polar Bear dips

Polar Bear dips

Revellers jump into chilly waters for traditional New Year's Day swims.

02 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast