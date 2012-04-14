Edition:
Sat Apr 14, 2012

Titanic: From the archives

<p>The Titanic just prior to being launched into the River Lagan for towing to a fitting-out berth where her engines, funnels and interiors would be installed, May 31, 1911. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>The Titanic is launched into the River Lagan for towing to a fitting-out berth where her engines, funnels and interiors would be installed, May 31, 1911. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Titanic lifeboats on their way to the Carpathia following the sinking of the Titanic April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>A lifeboat from the Titanic pulls alongside the Carpathia following the sinking of the Titanic, April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>A group of survivors of the Titanic disaster aboard the Carpathia after being rescued, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>A group of survivors of the Titanic disaster aboard the Carpathia after being rescued, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>A group of survivors of the Titanic disaster aboard the Carpathia after being rescued, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>A crowd in New York awaiting survivors from the Titanic to arrive aboard the Carpathia following the sinking of the Titanic, April 18, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Child survivors of Titanic sinking, April 1912. Michel and Edmond, ages four and two, better known as the 'Titanic Orphans' were the only children rescued from the Titanic without a parent or guardian. The children, who spoke no English, were cared for by first-class French-speaking passenger Margaret Hays until their mother was located in France. Their father placed the two in the last lifeboat successfully launched from the Titanic. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Edmond and Michel Navratil, of Nice, France, on their mother Marcelle's lap after being reunited with her, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Stuart Collett; a survivor of the Titanic sinking, possibly on board the Carpathia, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>A family that survived the sinking of the Titanic pose for a portrait in 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Mrs. James J. "Molly" Brown, a survivor of the Titanic, in a portrait taken between 1890 and 1920. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Mrs. James J. "Molly" Brown, a survivor of the Titanic, aboard the Carpathia, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress</p>

