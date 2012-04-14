Titanic: From the archives
The Titanic just prior to being launched into the River Lagan for towing to a fitting-out berth where her engines, funnels and interiors would be installed, May 31, 1911. REUTERS/Library of Congress
The Titanic is launched into the River Lagan for towing to a fitting-out berth where her engines, funnels and interiors would be installed, May 31, 1911. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Titanic lifeboats on their way to the Carpathia following the sinking of the Titanic April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
A lifeboat from the Titanic pulls alongside the Carpathia following the sinking of the Titanic, April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
A group of survivors of the Titanic disaster aboard the Carpathia after being rescued, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
A crowd in New York awaiting survivors from the Titanic to arrive aboard the Carpathia following the sinking of the Titanic, April 18, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Child survivors of Titanic sinking, April 1912. Michel and Edmond, ages four and two, better known as the 'Titanic Orphans' were the only children rescued from the Titanic without a parent or guardian. The children, who spoke no English, were cared for by first-class French-speaking passenger Margaret Hays until their mother was located in France. Their father placed the two in the last lifeboat successfully launched from the Titanic. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Edmond and Michel Navratil, of Nice, France, on their mother Marcelle's lap after being reunited with her, 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Stuart Collett; a survivor of the Titanic sinking, possibly on board the Carpathia, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
A family that survived the sinking of the Titanic pose for a portrait in 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Mrs. James J. "Molly" Brown, a survivor of the Titanic, in a portrait taken between 1890 and 1920. REUTERS/Library of Congress
Mrs. James J. "Molly" Brown, a survivor of the Titanic, aboard the Carpathia, April 1912. REUTERS/Library of Congress
