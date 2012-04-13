Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2012 | 7:30pm IST

Titanic stamps

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
1 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
2 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
3 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
4 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
5 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
6 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
7 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
8 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
9 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
11 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
12 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
13 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
14 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
15 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pakistan and America: a tenuous alliance

Pakistan and America: a tenuous alliance

Next Slideshows

Pakistan and America: a tenuous alliance

Pakistan and America: a tenuous alliance

Protests, relief missions, bombings and raids. A look at the complex and frequently adversarial relationship between the U.S. and Pakistan.

13 Apr 2012
Poolside Pyongyang

Poolside Pyongyang

Scenes from inside a swimming pool complex at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, North Korea.

12 Apr 2012
Obama's #1 fan

Obama's #1 fan

One man is very excited about Obama's upcoming visit to Colombia.

12 Apr 2012
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the world of the past, through ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.

12 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast