Fri May 18, 2012

To the Olympics with mom

<p>Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, poses for a portrait next to a sheep at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. A private company will take Tejeda's mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69, to London as part of the "Thank you Mom" program. For Pucuhuaranga, who received her first passport, it will be the first time travelling out of Peru. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Gladys Tejeda (R), the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, and her mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga give a toast at their home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, washes her face before training at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 15, 2012. Tejeda, the youngest of nine children, returned to her hometown to visit her mother and to focus on training where she will run more than 20 km every day in the highlands (over 4,105 meters above sea level). REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, embraces her mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, accompanied by her mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga (R), leaves her home to go for training in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, and her mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga (R) feed a sheep at their home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Gladys Tejeda (C), the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, prepares a typical Pachamanca dish for a Mother's Day celebration at their home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner, Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, protects against the cold at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs next to the Chinchaycocha lake during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, holds her niece Ariana at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, applies sunblock on her face before training at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda (rear), the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, looks at her mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga as she hangs up clothes at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, looks on before entering a three-wheeled taxi vehicle or "mototaxi" in the Andean province of Junin, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, washes her clothes after training at her home in the Andean province of Junin, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

