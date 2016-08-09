Today's Olympic news: First gold for Brazil
Brazilians celebrated in the stands after Rafaela Silva won gold in women's judo, claiming the first Olympic gold medal for the host country and capping a journey to the podium that began in one of the city's most notorious slums. REUTERS/Kai...more
Silva raised her arms in triumph as she overcame top seed Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia, following a pulsating semi-finals victory that went into extra time against London silver medallist Corina Caprioriu of Romania. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Gold for Silva marks a fairytale ascent to the Olympic podium from a childhood in Rio's Cidade de Deus favela, made famous in the film "City of God." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Following early years of trouble that saw her getting into fights in the neighborhood, Silva found structure to her life through judo and went on to attend the Instituto Reacao, founded by Olympic bronze medallist Flavio Canto. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
'The fans have always encouraged me, especially the kids from my own community in the City of God,' Silva told reporters following her victory. 'If I can set an example for the kids in the City of God, if they can believe in their dreams and find...more
The arena was rocking as her supporters went into a frenzy each time she took the tatami, stomping their feet and chanting "Rafa" as she tossed aside one competitor after another. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The women's -57kg was among the toughest judo categories at Rio, featuring all four medal winners from the London Games. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
At the winners' ceremony, she earned a huge roar of approval as she held up her medal for the crowd before bursting into tears as the Brazilian national anthem played. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign
Japan's men's gymnastics team ends China's eight-year Olympic reign.
Today's Olympic news: Phelps returns
It was a big night for the USA in the pool after the men won the 4x100 meter relay, giving Michael Phelps his record-breaking 19th gold medal.
Opening Ceremony from the favela
Watching the Rio Olympics opening ceremony from the Mangueira favela slum.
Countdown to Rio
Athletes fine-tune their training in the final week before the Rio Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.