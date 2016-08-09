Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign
China's men's gymnastics team had to settle for the bronze medal at the final despite a promising showing at the event's qualifiers, breaking their eight-year streak at the top of the sport with Japan running away with the champion title....more
The team, comprising of Lin Chaopan, Deng Shudi, Zhang Chenglong, Liu Yang and You Hao, sat back dejectedly in their chairs after Russia pipped their score of 271.122 by 0.331 points to claim the silver, with Zhang breaking down in tears afterwards...more
The Chinese men's team dominated the Olympic podium in Beijing and London, but with the exception of Zhang, the remaining members of the group have no Olympic experience and are not well known in their homeland. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj.
Britain, the United States, Brazil, Germany and Ukraine completed the standings in the final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kohei Uchimura of Japan on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Deng Shudi of China on the pommel horse. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jacob Dalton of the U.S. after his vault routine. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Japan gymnasts on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kohei Uchimura of Japan holds up his gold medal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Coach Takahiro Moriizumi of Japan celebrates with the team's gold medals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
