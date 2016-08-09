Edition:
Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign

China's men's gymnastics team had to settle for the bronze medal at the final despite a promising showing at the event's qualifiers, breaking their eight-year streak at the top of the sport with Japan running away with the champion title. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
The team, comprising of Lin Chaopan, Deng Shudi, Zhang Chenglong, Liu Yang and You Hao, sat back dejectedly in their chairs after Russia pipped their score of 271.122 by 0.331 points to claim the silver, with Zhang breaking down in tears afterwards backstage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
The Chinese men's team dominated the Olympic podium in Beijing and London, but with the exception of Zhang, the remaining members of the group have no Olympic experience and are not well known in their homeland. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Britain, the United States, Brazil, Germany and Ukraine completed the standings in the final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Kohei Uchimura of Japan on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Deng Shudi of China on the pommel horse. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Jacob Dalton of the U.S. after his vault routine. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Japan gymnasts on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Kohei Uchimura of Japan holds up his gold medal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Coach Takahiro Moriizumi of Japan celebrates with the team's gold medals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
