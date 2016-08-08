Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 8, 2016 | 9:25am IST

Today's Olympic news: Phelps returns

Michael Phelps won the 19th gold medal of his Olympic swimming career on Sunday after helping the U.S. men's team to victory in the 4x100 meters freestyle relay. The 31-year-old, making his first competitive appearance in the pool at his fifth Games after sitting out the heats, now has an unprecedented 23 medals with two silvers and two bronzes filling out his tally. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michael Phelps won the 19th gold medal of his Olympic swimming career on Sunday after helping the U.S. men's team to victory in the 4x100 meters freestyle relay. The 31-year-old, making his first competitive appearance in the pool at his fifth Games...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Michael Phelps won the 19th gold medal of his Olympic swimming career on Sunday after helping the U.S. men's team to victory in the 4x100 meters freestyle relay. The 31-year-old, making his first competitive appearance in the pool at his fifth Games after sitting out the heats, now has an unprecedented 23 medals with two silvers and two bronzes filling out his tally. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 6
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten suffered three small fractures in her vertebrae after a horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday. Van Vleuten was leading the race with around 15km to go when she skidded near the bottom of a steep descent and smashed head-first into the road and a stone kerb. She laid motionless while help arrived but the Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) later tweeted that she was "conscious and ok". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten suffered three small fractures in her vertebrae after a horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday. Van Vleuten was...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten suffered three small fractures in her vertebrae after a horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday. Van Vleuten was leading the race with around 15km to go when she skidded near the bottom of a steep descent and smashed head-first into the road and a stone kerb. She laid motionless while help arrived but the Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) later tweeted that she was "conscious and ok". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 6
Strong winds wreaked havoc at the Rio Olympics on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of the rowing competition and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying debris on the second full day of competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Strong winds wreaked havoc at the Rio Olympics on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of the rowing competition and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying debris on the second full day of competition. REUTERS/Stefan...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Strong winds wreaked havoc at the Rio Olympics on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of the rowing competition and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying debris on the second full day of competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 6
Chinese web-users unleashed their fury on the social media accounts of Australian Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton, demanding he apologise for calling swimming rival Sun Yang a "drug cheat". The controversy clouded Horton's Saturday triumph in the 400 metres freestyle final over Sun, the London 2012 champion, with the latter suggesting Horton had made the remarks to affect him. Sun won the silver medal. "You have offended against the sensitive (feelings) of the Chinese people," said one of more than 300,000 comments left on Horton's latest Instagram post of him celebrating his win on the medal podium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Chinese web-users unleashed their fury on the social media accounts of Australian Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton, demanding he apologise for calling swimming rival Sun Yang a "drug cheat". The controversy clouded Horton's Saturday triumph in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Chinese web-users unleashed their fury on the social media accounts of Australian Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton, demanding he apologise for calling swimming rival Sun Yang a "drug cheat". The controversy clouded Horton's Saturday triumph in the 400 metres freestyle final over Sun, the London 2012 champion, with the latter suggesting Horton had made the remarks to affect him. Sun won the silver medal. "You have offended against the sensitive (feelings) of the Chinese people," said one of more than 300,000 comments left on Horton's latest Instagram post of him celebrating his win on the medal podium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 6
World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Rio Games in the first round on Sunday by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, a shock result that reduced the Serb to tears as he left the court. Djokovic, who won this year's Australian and French Open titles, was the favorite to add Olympic gold to his 12 grand slam titles, and Del Potro was as surprised as anyone to see the Serb go out. REUTERS/Toby Melville

World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Rio Games in the first round on Sunday by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, a shock result that reduced the Serb to tears as he left the court. Djokovic, who won this year's Australian and French...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Rio Games in the first round on Sunday by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, a shock result that reduced the Serb to tears as he left the court. Djokovic, who won this year's Australian and French Open titles, was the favorite to add Olympic gold to his 12 grand slam titles, and Del Potro was as surprised as anyone to see the Serb go out. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 6
Three-time Olympic women's doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams crashed out of the Rio Games tournament in the first round on Sunday as the American sisters' unbeaten run dating back to Sydney 2000 came to a surprising end. The top seeds fell 6-3 6-4 to Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova, ending any hopes of claiming a third successive Olympics doubles crown after they won gold in Beijing eight years ago and again at London 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Three-time Olympic women's doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams crashed out of the Rio Games tournament in the first round on Sunday as the American sisters' unbeaten run dating back to Sydney 2000 came to a surprising end. The top seeds fell...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Three-time Olympic women's doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams crashed out of the Rio Games tournament in the first round on Sunday as the American sisters' unbeaten run dating back to Sydney 2000 came to a surprising end. The top seeds fell 6-3 6-4 to Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova, ending any hopes of claiming a third successive Olympics doubles crown after they won gold in Beijing eight years ago and again at London 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Opening Ceremony from the favela

Opening Ceremony from the favela

Next Slideshows

Opening Ceremony from the favela

Opening Ceremony from the favela

Watching the Rio Olympics opening ceremony from the Mangueira favela slum.

06 Aug 2016
Countdown to Rio

Countdown to Rio

Athletes fine-tune their training in the final week before the Rio Olympics.

05 Aug 2016
Pin passion in Rio

Pin passion in Rio

Pin traders gather to swap Olympic memorabilia in Rio, in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades.

05 Aug 2016
Brazil's Olympic torch relay

Brazil's Olympic torch relay

The Olympic flame traverses 12,000 miles of Brazil before the start of the Rio 2016 Games.

05 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast