Today's Olympic news: Phelps returns

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten suffered three small fractures in her vertebrae after a horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday. Van Vleuten was leading the race with around 15km to go when she skidded near the bottom of a steep descent and smashed head-first into the road and a stone kerb. She laid motionless while help arrived but the Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) later tweeted that she was "conscious and ok". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

