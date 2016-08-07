Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 7, 2016 | 9:30am IST

Today's Olympic news: Record swims

Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 meters individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games. The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36 seconds in the final shattered the previous record of 4:28.43 set by China's Ye Shiwen at the 2012 London Olympics, where Hosszu finished an agonizing fourth. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 meters individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games. The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 meters individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games. The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36 seconds in the final shattered the previous record of 4:28.43 set by China's Ye Shiwen at the 2012 London Olympics, where Hosszu finished an agonizing fourth. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 7
Samir Ait Said of France suffered a broken leg that was left dangling from below his knee following a crash landing from the vault and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher on a dangerous day in the gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Samir Ait Said of France suffered a broken leg that was left dangling from below his knee following a crash landing from the vault and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher on a dangerous day in the gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Athit...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Samir Ait Said of France suffered a broken leg that was left dangling from below his knee following a crash landing from the vault and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher on a dangerous day in the gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 7
The Rio Olympic Games got off to a shambolic and nervous start on Saturday, with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

The Rio Olympic Games got off to a shambolic and nervous start on Saturday, with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Rio Olympic Games got off to a shambolic and nervous start on Saturday, with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
3 / 7
Australian Mack Horton won the men's Olympic 400 meters freestyle on Saturday, edging out defending champion Sun Yang of China as Australia set out to erase the memory of their disappointing swimming performance in London four years ago. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Australian Mack Horton won the men's Olympic 400 meters freestyle on Saturday, edging out defending champion Sun Yang of China as Australia set out to erase the memory of their disappointing swimming performance in London four years ago. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Australian Mack Horton won the men's Olympic 400 meters freestyle on Saturday, edging out defending champion Sun Yang of China as Australia set out to erase the memory of their disappointing swimming performance in London four years ago. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 7
Australia's women, powered by sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, beat the United States and Canada to win the Olympic 4x100 meters freestyle relay in world record time on Saturday, retaining the title they won in London four years ago. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Australia's women, powered by sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, beat the United States and Canada to win the Olympic 4x100 meters freestyle relay in world record time on Saturday, retaining the title they won in London four years ago. REUTERS/Stefan...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Australia's women, powered by sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, beat the United States and Canada to win the Olympic 4x100 meters freestyle relay in world record time on Saturday, retaining the title they won in London four years ago. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 7
Athletes competed in front of empty stands early on the first day of full competition as spectators complained of missing their events while lining up for security clearance. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Athletes competed in front of empty stands early on the first day of full competition as spectators complained of missing their events while lining up for security clearance. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes competed in front of empty stands early on the first day of full competition as spectators complained of missing their events while lining up for security clearance. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 7
A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of an unattended bag, believed to belong to a homeless man, near the finish line of the men's cycling road race on Copacabana's sweeping boulevard. There have been several controlled blasts in recent days as organizers have tightened security around venues, amid concerns the Games could be a target for militants. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of an unattended bag, believed to belong to a homeless man, near the finish line of the men's cycling road race on Copacabana's sweeping boulevard. There have been several controlled blasts in recent...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of an unattended bag, believed to belong to a homeless man, near the finish line of the men's cycling road race on Copacabana's sweeping boulevard. There have been several controlled blasts in recent days as organizers have tightened security around venues, amid concerns the Games could be a target for militants. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Rio Olympics: Day 1

Rio Olympics: Day 1

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympics: Day 1

Rio Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from the first day of competition at the Rio Games.

07 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony

Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony.

06 Aug 2016
Opening Ceremony athlete parade

Opening Ceremony athlete parade

The athletes arrive at the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony.

06 Aug 2016
Opening Ceremony from the favela

Opening Ceremony from the favela

Watching the Rio Olympics opening ceremony from the Mangueira favela slum.

06 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast