Today's Olympic news: Record swims
Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 meters individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games. The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36...more
Samir Ait Said of France suffered a broken leg that was left dangling from below his knee following a crash landing from the vault and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher on a dangerous day in the gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Athit...more
The Rio Olympic Games got off to a shambolic and nervous start on Saturday, with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Australian Mack Horton won the men's Olympic 400 meters freestyle on Saturday, edging out defending champion Sun Yang of China as Australia set out to erase the memory of their disappointing swimming performance in London four years ago. ...more
Australia's women, powered by sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, beat the United States and Canada to win the Olympic 4x100 meters freestyle relay in world record time on Saturday, retaining the title they won in London four years ago. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Athletes competed in front of empty stands early on the first day of full competition as spectators complained of missing their events while lining up for security clearance. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of an unattended bag, believed to belong to a homeless man, near the finish line of the men's cycling road race on Copacabana's sweeping boulevard. There have been several controlled blasts in recent...more
