Toilet paper brides

Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper...more

Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, showing off their dress-making skills using only Charmin toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread, for the $10,000 cash prize. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close