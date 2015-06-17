Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 18, 2015 | 4:15am IST

Toilet paper brides

Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, showing off their dress-making skills using only Charmin toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread, for the $10,000 cash prize. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, showing off their dress-making skills using only Charmin toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread, for the $10,000 cash prize. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 16
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 16
A model walks the runway wearing 'Garden Party' a design by Carol Touchstone during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model walks the runway wearing 'Garden Party' a design by Carol Touchstone during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model walks the runway wearing 'Garden Party' a design by Carol Touchstone during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 16
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 16
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 16
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 16
A model shows 'Lady Violet' by designer Julie Haas during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model shows 'Lady Violet' by designer Julie Haas during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model shows 'Lady Violet' by designer Julie Haas during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 16
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 16
A model shows 'Hope' by designer Frank Cazares during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model shows 'Hope' by designer Frank Cazares during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model shows 'Hope' by designer Frank Cazares during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 16
A model shows 'Gilded Garden' by designer Katrina Chalifoux during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model shows 'Gilded Garden' by designer Katrina Chalifoux during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model shows 'Gilded Garden' by designer Katrina Chalifoux during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 16
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 16
Carol Touchstone (R ) prepares her dress entry 'Garden Party' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Carol Touchstone (R ) prepares her dress entry 'Garden Party' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Carol Touchstone (R ) prepares her dress entry 'Garden Party' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 16
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 16
Designer Donna Pope Vincler (center-L) reacts after her creation 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' won the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Donna Pope Vincler (center-L) reacts after her creation 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' won the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Designer Donna Pope Vincler (center-L) reacts after her creation 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' won the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 16
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 16
Ronoldo Cruz prepares his dress entry 'Blossoming Elegance' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ronoldo Cruz prepares his dress entry 'Blossoming Elegance' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Ronoldo Cruz prepares his dress entry 'Blossoming Elegance' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Insect recipes

Insect recipes

Next Slideshows

Insect recipes

Insect recipes

Students develop insect edibles to be used to feed children with malnutrition.

17 Jun 2015
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

17 Jun 2015
Greece's pension problem

Greece's pension problem

Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's as debt talks founder.

16 Jun 2015
Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Re-enacting the battle of Ligny, Napoleon's last victory, during commemorations ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo.

16 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast