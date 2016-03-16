Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 1:15am IST

Tokyo Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 26
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 26
Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 26
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 26
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 26
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 26
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 26
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 26
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 26
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 26
Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 26
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato

Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 26
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 26
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 26
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 26
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
16 / 26
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 26
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 26
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 26
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
20 / 26
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 26
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 26
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
23 / 26
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
24 / 26
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
25 / 26
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

10 Mar 2016
Chanel's fashion salon

Chanel's fashion salon

Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.

08 Mar 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.

06 Mar 2016
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

01 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast