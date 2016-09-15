Edition:
Tokyo Game Show

A man rects as he tries out a M2 Co.Ltd's "E-mote" system at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2016. "E-mote" is the abbreviation of "Emotional Motion Technology" and is a tool to convert 2D image into 3D Look image without coding or other complicated procedures, the company said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Sega's hostess poses for photographers at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play video games on mobile phone-shaped screens at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man tries out a robot arm in the shape of the video game 'Figureheads' robot character at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A hostess cleans Sony's PlayStation VR headset at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play video game 'Final Fantasy XV' at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A costume player poses in front of Bandai Namco Holdings' logo at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sony's Xperia mobile phones are displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Promotional staff wearing the costumes of game publisher 6waves' game characters pose on a stage at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play with Sony's PlayStation Vita at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man touches a mannequin as he tries out a M2 Co.Ltd's "E-mote" system as the monitor shows the image from the VR device at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man plays Wargaming.net's VR game video at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Promotional staff wearing the costumes of game publisher 6waves' game characters pose on a stage at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man plays a video game with Sony's PlayStation VR headset at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sega logos are pictured at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People play the video game 'Final Fantasy XV' at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

