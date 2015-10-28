Tokyo Motor Show
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Mitsubishi Motors' eX Concept electric crossover car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion research car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Lexus's concept car LF-FC is revealed. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Suzuki Motor's Feel Free Go cross motorbike. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car is reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
BMW Group's M4 GTS sports car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's Sports Ride Concept vehicle. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Neowing tricycle. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Daihatsu Motor Co. President Masanori Mitsui speaks next to its concept car NORIORI. The word NORIORI means in Japanese, "getting on and off". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (R) shakes hands with Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki during the presentation of the new Prius hybrid car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's S-FR concept car (L) and its new Prius hybrid car (2nd L) are on display. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Motor Co's NSX. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Honda Motor Co's personal mobility concept self-driving car "Wander Stand". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman rides a Honda Motor UNI-CUB personal mobility device. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's concept car Toyota KIKAI. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The interior of the Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mazda Motor Corp's RX-VISION car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the Suzuki Mighty Deck concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nissan Teatro for Dayz concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
