Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 1:00am IST

Tokyo nights

Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Men carry umbrellas as they cross a street under a railway bridge on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People walk past illuminated trees on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People wait on a metro platform as a train goes past in central Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Passersby are silhouetted in front of an illuminated advertising board of a gigolo club called "host club" in Kabukicho, Tokyo's biggest amusement district, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A general view shows the headquarters of Sony Corporation at night in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
An anti-nuclear energy protester plays the guitar and sings songs opposite Japan's national parliament building in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2014
A man using his mobile phone stands near a glass window at a building at a Tokyo's business district March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man holds an umbrella as he stands in a street on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
The silhouette of Japan's highest mountain Mount Fuji is seen beyond buildings in Tokyo December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
A man holding an umbrella walks on a traditional Japanese pub street in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A security worker walks around a Christmas illumination at Yomiuri Land amusement park in Tokyo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man walks out of a Japanese pub at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012
