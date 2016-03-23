Tokyo nights
Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men carry umbrellas as they cross a street under a railway bridge on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past illuminated trees on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wait on a metro platform as a train goes past in central Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passersby are silhouetted in front of an illuminated advertising board of a gigolo club called "host club" in Kabukicho, Tokyo's biggest amusement district, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A general view shows the headquarters of Sony Corporation at night in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-nuclear energy protester plays the guitar and sings songs opposite Japan's national parliament building in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man using his mobile phone stands near a glass window at a building at a Tokyo's business district March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man holds an umbrella as he stands in a street on a rainy night in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The silhouette of Japan's highest mountain Mount Fuji is seen beyond buildings in Tokyo December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man holding an umbrella walks on a traditional Japanese pub street in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A security worker walks around a Christmas illumination at Yomiuri Land amusement park in Tokyo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks out of a Japanese pub at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
