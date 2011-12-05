Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 5, 2011 | 4:50pm IST

Tom Cruise in India

<p>Actor Tom Cruise (C) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world premiere next week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (C) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (C) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world premiere next week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (L) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (R) wave towards their fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (L) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (R) wave towards their fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (L) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (R) wave towards their fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world premiere next week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world premiere next week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (front R) shakes hands with Anil Kapoor at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (front R) shakes hands with Anil Kapoor at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (front R) shakes hands with Anil Kapoor at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 19
<p>Fans take pictures of actor Tom Cruise (C) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fans take pictures of actor Tom Cruise (C) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Fans take pictures of actor Tom Cruise (C) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise waves towards his fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise waves towards his fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise waves towards his fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in the Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in the Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in the Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (2nd L) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (2nd L) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (2nd L) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 19
<p>Foreign and local tourists try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Foreign and local tourists try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Foreign and local tourists try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 19
<p>Indian policemen escort actor Tom Cruise (C) as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal inAgra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian policemen escort actor Tom Cruise (C) as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal inAgra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Indian policemen escort actor Tom Cruise (C) as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal inAgra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 19
<p>School children try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) as a policeman (C) stands guard at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

School children try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) as a policeman (C) stands guard at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

School children try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) as a policeman (C) stands guard at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Close
16 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (front R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (front L) share a moment at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (front R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (front L) share a moment at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (front R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (front L) share a moment at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 19
<p>Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 19
<p>U.S. actors Tom Cruise (L), Paula Patton (C) and Indian actor Anil Kapoor wave to fans as they pose for a picture before a special screening in Mumbai December 4, 2011. Cruise was in India to promote his new movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol". REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

U.S. actors Tom Cruise (L), Paula Patton (C) and Indian actor Anil Kapoor wave to fans as they pose for a picture before a special screening in Mumbai December 4, 2011. Cruise was in India to promote his new movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

U.S. actors Tom Cruise (L), Paula Patton (C) and Indian actor Anil Kapoor wave to fans as they pose for a picture before a special screening in Mumbai December 4, 2011. Cruise was in India to promote his new movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol". REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

30 Nov 2011
Celebrity style: Evan Rachel Wood

Celebrity style: Evan Rachel Wood

The fashion of style of actress Evan Rachel Wood.

30 Nov 2011
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

25 Nov 2011
On stage

On stage

Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.

24 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast