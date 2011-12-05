Tom Cruise in India
Actor Tom Cruise (C) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world...more
Actor Tom Cruise (C) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official world premiere next week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise (L) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (R) wave towards their fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. Cruise is on his maiden visit to India to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" ahead of its official...more
Actor Tom Cruise (front R) shakes hands with Anil Kapoor at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fans take pictures of actor Tom Cruise (C) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise waves towards his fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in the Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise (2nd L) waves towards his fans as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign and local tourists try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian policemen escort actor Tom Cruise (C) as he arrives at the historic Taj Mahal inAgra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children try to see actor Tom Cruise (unseen) as a policeman (C) stands guard at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Actor Tom Cruise (front R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (front L) share a moment at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Tom Cruise (C) arrives at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. actors Tom Cruise (L), Paula Patton (C) and Indian actor Anil Kapoor wave to fans as they pose for a picture before a special screening in Mumbai December 4, 2011. Cruise was in India to promote his new movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost...more
U.S. actors Tom Cruise (L), Paula Patton (C) and Indian actor Anil Kapoor wave to fans as they pose for a picture before a special screening in Mumbai December 4, 2011. Cruise was in India to promote his new movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol". REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
