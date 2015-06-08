Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2015 | 6:45pm IST

Tony Awards ceremony

Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. Tommy Tune received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier during the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. Tommy Tune received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier during the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. Tommy Tune received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier during the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 36
The cast of "On The Town" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of "On The Town" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The cast of "On The Town" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 36
Ken Watanabe and Kelli O'Hara perform a scene from the musical "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ken Watanabe and Kelli O'Hara perform a scene from the musical "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Ken Watanabe and Kelli O'Hara perform a scene from the musical "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 36
Actor Tommy Tune, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, kicks in the air after being presented the award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Tommy Tune, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, kicks in the air after being presented the award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actor Tommy Tune, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, kicks in the air after being presented the award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 36
The cast of "Something Rotten!" perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of "Something Rotten!" perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The cast of "Something Rotten!" perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 36
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 36
Kelli O'Hara accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kelli O'Hara accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Kelli O'Hara accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 36
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene from the play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene from the play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene from the play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 36
British actress Helen Mirren accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

British actress Helen Mirren accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
British actress Helen Mirren accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 36
Presenters Jim Parsons and Taylor Schilling greet American actress Annaleigh Ashford (L) as she accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenters Jim Parsons and Taylor Schilling greet American actress Annaleigh Ashford (L) as she accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Presenters Jim Parsons and Taylor Schilling greet American actress Annaleigh Ashford (L) as she accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 36
Show host Alan Cumming plays a character during a skit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Show host Alan Cumming plays a character during a skit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Show host Alan Cumming plays a character during a skit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 36
Scottish actor Richard McCabe accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "The Audience" from actresses Anna Chlumsky (C) and Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Scottish actor Richard McCabe accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "The Audience" from actresses Anna Chlumsky (C) and Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Scottish actor Richard McCabe accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "The Audience" from actresses Anna Chlumsky (C) and Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 36
Actor Joel Grey makes a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Joel Grey makes a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actor Joel Grey makes a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 36
Sting takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sting takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Sting takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 36
The cast of the play "Finding Neverland" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of the play "Finding Neverland" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The cast of the play "Finding Neverland" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 36
Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas and Kiesza speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas and Kiesza speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas and Kiesza speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 36
Alex Sharp accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alex Sharp accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Alex Sharp accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 36
Kelli O'Hara performs a scene from the "King and I". O'Hara won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kelli O'Hara performs a scene from the "King and I". O'Hara won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Kelli O'Hara performs a scene from the "King and I". O'Hara won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 36
Actor Bradley Cooper walks away after presenting the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play to Helen Mirren for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Bradley Cooper walks away after presenting the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play to Helen Mirren for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actor Bradley Cooper walks away after presenting the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play to Helen Mirren for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 36
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 36
Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell poses with his Special Tony Award backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell poses with his Special Tony Award backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell poses with his Special Tony Award backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 36
Simon Stephens (L), the author of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," accepts the award for Best Play from presenter Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Simon Stephens (L), the author of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," accepts the award for Best Play from presenter Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Simon Stephens (L), the author of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," accepts the award for Best Play from presenter Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 36
Ruthie Ann Miles, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "The King and I," poses backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Ruthie Ann Miles, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "The King and I," poses backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Ruthie Ann Miles, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "The King and I," poses backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 36
Actor Christian Borle accepts the award for Best Performance in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Something Rotten!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Christian Borle accepts the award for Best Performance in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Something Rotten!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actor Christian Borle accepts the award for Best Performance in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Something Rotten!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 36
Annaleigh Ashford stops to greet attendees after being awarded the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Annaleigh Ashford stops to greet attendees after being awarded the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Annaleigh Ashford stops to greet attendees after being awarded the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 36
Michael Cerveris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Cerveris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Michael Cerveris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 36
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 36
Annaleigh Ashford poses backstage with her award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Annaleigh Ashford poses backstage with her award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Annaleigh Ashford poses backstage with her award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
28 / 36
Sam Gold accepts the award for the Best Direction of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sam Gold accepts the award for the Best Direction of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Sam Gold accepts the award for the Best Direction of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 36
Jeanine Tesori (L) and Lisa Kron accept the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jeanine Tesori (L) and Lisa Kron accept the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Jeanine Tesori (L) and Lisa Kron accept the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 36
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 36
Actress Bernadette Peters presents Michael Cerveris with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Bernadette Peters presents Michael Cerveris with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actress Bernadette Peters presents Michael Cerveris with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 36
Actress Judith Light presents Alex Sharp with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Judith Light presents Alex Sharp with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actress Judith Light presents Alex Sharp with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
33 / 36
Actors perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Actors perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 36
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
35 / 36
Sydney Lucas (L) performs a scene from "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sydney Lucas (L) performs a scene from "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Sydney Lucas (L) performs a scene from "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.

08 Jun 2015
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.

02 Jun 2015
Farewell to B.B. King

Farewell to B.B. King

Family and friends say goodbye to the blues legend.

01 Jun 2015
Critics' Choice red carpet

Critics' Choice red carpet

Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

01 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast