Tony Awards ceremony
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. Tommy Tune received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier during the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "On The Town" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ken Watanabe and Kelli O'Hara perform a scene from the musical "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Tommy Tune, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, kicks in the air after being presented the award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Something Rotten!" perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kelli O'Hara accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "The King and I". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene from the play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British actress Helen Mirren accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenters Jim Parsons and Taylor Schilling greet American actress Annaleigh Ashford (L) as she accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host Alan Cumming plays a character during a skit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Scottish actor Richard McCabe accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "The Audience" from actresses Anna Chlumsky (C) and Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Joel Grey makes a presentation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sting takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of the play "Finding Neverland" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas and Kiesza speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alex Sharp accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kelli O'Hara performs a scene from the "King and I". O'Hara won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Bradley Cooper walks away after presenting the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play to Helen Mirren for "The Audience". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth joke with actor Tommy Tune as he takes the stage to present the Best Direction of a Musical award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell poses with his Special Tony Award backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Simon Stephens (L), the author of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," accepts the award for Best Play from presenter Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ruthie Ann Miles, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "The King and I," poses backstage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actor Christian Borle accepts the award for Best Performance in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Something Rotten!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Annaleigh Ashford stops to greet attendees after being awarded the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Cerveris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform a song. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Annaleigh Ashford poses backstage with her award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sam Gold accepts the award for the Best Direction of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeanine Tesori (L) and Lisa Kron accept the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "An American in Paris" performs a scene. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Bernadette Peters presents Michael Cerveris with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Fun Home" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan,...more
Actress Judith Light presents Alex Sharp with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City...more
Actors perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming perform during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sydney Lucas (L) performs a scene from "Fun Home". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards red carpet
Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.
CFDA Fashion Awards
Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.
Farewell to B.B. King
Family and friends say goodbye to the blues legend.
Critics' Choice red carpet
Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.