Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2015 | 6:00pm IST

Tony Awards red carpet

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
1 / 38
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
2 / 38
Show co-hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
3 / 38
Reality television personality Kendall Jenner and fashion designer Italo Zucchelli arrive for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
4 / 38
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
5 / 38
Kelli O'Hara, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical for "The King And I". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
6 / 38
Ken Watanabe, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical for "The King And I," arrives with his wife Kaho Minami. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
7 / 38
Sydney Lucas, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical "Fun Home," arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
8 / 38
Helen Mirren, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
9 / 38
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
10 / 38
Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Elephant Man," arrives with his mother Gloria Campano (L) and his sister Holly Cooper. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
11 / 38
Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
12 / 38
Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
13 / 38
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
14 / 38
Gretchen Mol. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
15 / 38
Elisabeth Moss, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Heidi Chronicles". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
16 / 38
Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
17 / 38
Annaleigh Ashford, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for "You Can't Take It with You" with her date. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
18 / 38
Chita Rivera, nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical for "The Visit". REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
19 / 38
Ben Vereen plays a wind instrument. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
20 / 38
Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
21 / 38
Show co-host Alan Cumming. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
22 / 38
Actor Colin Hanks and his stepmother, actress Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
23 / 38
Ashley Tisdale. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
24 / 38
Designer Jason Wu and actress Ashley Greene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
25 / 38
Kat Dennings arrives with Josh Groban. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
26 / 38
Fashion model Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
27 / 38
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
28 / 38
Show co-host Kristin Chenoweth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
29 / 38
Actor and Singer Harry Connick Jr. and daughter Georgia Connick arrive for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
30 / 38
Actress Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
31 / 38
Actor Jim Parsons arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
32 / 38
Actress Phylicia Rashad arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
33 / 38
Presenter Anna Chlumsky arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
34 / 38
Reality television personality Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
35 / 38
Bill Nighy, nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for "Skylight," arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
36 / 38
Show co-host Kristin Chenoweth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
37 / 38
Actress Judith Light arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
38 / 38
