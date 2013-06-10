Edition:
Tony Awards

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of the musical "Bring it On" as he hosts the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Caroline O'Connor performs a scene from the musical "A Christmas Story" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper poses with her award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast members, including actress Patina Miller, from the Tony award winning Broadway revival "Pippin" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris and retired boxer Mike Tyson perform during the opening number of American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Patina Miller poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Pippin," at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Krakowski gesture on stage before presenting the American Theater Wing's Lifetime Achievement Award during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Laura Osnes (R) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Jake Gyllenhaal helps actress Cicely Tyson onto the stage after she was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p> Cyndi Lauper celebrates as "Kinky Boots" is named the Best Musical during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Lauper won the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) for "Kinky Boots". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The Cast of the Best Musical Tony award winning show "Kinky Boots" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actors Peter Joback and Samantha Hill (front) perform a scene from the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Gene Cornish and Eddie Brigati of "The Rascals" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Patina Miller (C) from the Tony award winning Broadway revival "Pippin" performs during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Miller won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Pippin." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actors Oliver Platt and Liam Neeson present during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as an image of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nora Ephron is displayed in the background, during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Stark Sands (C) and the cast of the Best Musical Tony award winning show "Kinky Boots" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Gabriel Ebert accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in "Matilda the Musical" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Cast members, including actress Patina Miller (back C), from the Tony award winning Broadway revival "Pippin" perform during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Diane Paulus accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for 'Pippin' during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actress Sigourney Weaver present during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper performs during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Lauper won the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) for "Kinky Boots." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Tom Hanks reacts before presenting the award for Best Performance By an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Musician Steven Van Zandt presents during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actors Sally Field and Matthew Broderick present during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris and Mike Tyson perform during the opening number of American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper hugs actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson after accepting the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. Presenter actress Jane Krakowski is seen at left. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris, hanging from a large replica of the Tony Award, performs during the opening number of American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris hosts the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Jake Gyllenhaal presents Cicely Tyson with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Laura Osnes (2nd L) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Audience members applaud during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards at Radio Music City Hall in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Billy Porter accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Kinky Boots" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Leon Rothenberg accepts his award for Best Sound Design of a Play for "The Nance" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actors Peter Joback and Samantha Hill perform a scene from the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Anna Kendrick present Andrea Martin the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Pippin" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper enters the stage to accept the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" from presenter Jane Krakowski during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Laura Osnes (2nd R) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pictures