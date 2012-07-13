Edition:
Top-earning celebs under 30

<p>1: Taylor Swift, at just twenty-two, was the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30 over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The singer earned $57 million in the last year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

1: Taylor Swift, at just twenty-two, was the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30 over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The singer earned $57 million in the last year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>2: Eighteen year-old Justin Bieber earned $55 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

2: Eighteen year-old Justin Bieber earned $55 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>3: Twenty-four year-old Rihanna earned $53 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

3: Twenty-four year-old Rihanna earned $53 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>4: Twenty-six year old Lady Gaga earned $52 million. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

4: Twenty-six year old Lady Gaga earned $52 million. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>5: Twenty-seven year old Katy Perry earned $45 million. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

5: Twenty-seven year old Katy Perry earned $45 million. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>6: Twenty-four year-old Adele earned $35 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

6: Twenty-four year-old Adele earned $35 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>7: Twenty-two year old Kristen Stewart earned $34.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

7: Twenty-two year old Kristen Stewart earned $34.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>8: Twenty-nine year-old Lil Wayne earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

8: Twenty-nine year-old Lil Wayne earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>9: Twenty year-old Taylor Lautner earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

9: Twenty year-old Taylor Lautner earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>10: Twenty-six year-old Robert Pattinson earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

10: Twenty-six year-old Robert Pattinson earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

