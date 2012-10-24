Top-earning dead celebrities
1: Elizabeth Taylor tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The late actress earned $210 million this past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Michael Jackson earned $145 million. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
3: Elvis Presley earned $55 million. REUTERS/File
4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $37 million. REUTERS/File
5: Bob Marley earned $17 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
6: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
7: Marilyn Monroe earned $10 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc
8: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File
9: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout
10: Steve McQueen earned $8 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
