Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 25, 2012 | 2:10am IST

Top-earning dead celebrities

<p>1: Elizabeth Taylor tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The late actress earned $210 million this past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

1: Elizabeth Taylor tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The late actress earned $210 million this past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 25, 2012

1: Elizabeth Taylor tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The late actress earned $210 million this past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 10
<p>2: Michael Jackson earned $145 million. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

2: Michael Jackson earned $145 million. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, October 25, 2012

2: Michael Jackson earned $145 million. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
2 / 10
<p>3: Elvis Presley earned $55 million. REUTERS/File </p>

3: Elvis Presley earned $55 million. REUTERS/File

Thursday, October 25, 2012

3: Elvis Presley earned $55 million. REUTERS/File

Close
3 / 10
<p>4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $37 million. REUTERS/File </p>

4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $37 million. REUTERS/File

Thursday, October 25, 2012

4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $37 million. REUTERS/File

Close
4 / 10
<p>5: Bob Marley earned $17 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon </p>

5: Bob Marley earned $17 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Thursday, October 25, 2012

5: Bob Marley earned $17 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Close
5 / 10
<p>6: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

6: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Thursday, October 25, 2012

6: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
6 / 10
<p>7: Marilyn Monroe earned $10 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc</p>

7: Marilyn Monroe earned $10 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc

Thursday, October 25, 2012

7: Marilyn Monroe earned $10 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc

Close
7 / 10
<p>8: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File </p>

8: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File

Thursday, October 25, 2012

8: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File

Close
8 / 10
<p>9: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout </p>

9: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, October 25, 2012

9: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout

Close
9 / 10
<p>10: Steve McQueen earned $8 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

10: Steve McQueen earned $8 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, October 25, 2012

10: Steve McQueen earned $8 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Festive season

Festive season

Next Slideshows

Festive season

Festive season

The onset of winter marks the festive season in India, starting with Navratri and Durga Puja, followed by Dussehra and ending with Diwali.

06 Nov 2012
The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

South Korean singer Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance moves with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

24 Oct 2012
Skyfall premiere

Skyfall premiere

The red carpet at the royal premiere of the latest 007 film.

24 Oct 2012
Trekkie convention

Trekkie convention

Star Trek fans break the record for the largest gathering of fans dressed as characters from the TV series.

23 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast