Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 3:00am IST

Top-earning dead celebrities

1: Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity of 2016. The sale in March of Jackson's half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog for $750 million helped him top Forbes' annual list, and his total pretax earnings of $825 million ranks as the largest earnings this year by any celebrity dead or alive. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
2: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $48 million. REUTERS/File

3: Four-time Masters golf champion Arnold Palmer earned $40 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

4: Elvis Presley earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

5: Prince earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

6: Bob Marley earned $21 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

7: Dr. Seuss author Theodor Geisel earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

8: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

9: Albert Einstein earned $11.5 million. REUTERS/File

