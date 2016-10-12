Top-earning dead celebrities

1: Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity of 2016. The sale in March of Jackson's half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog for $750 million helped him top Forbes' annual list, and his total pretax earnings of $825 million ranks as...more

1: Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity of 2016. The sale in March of Jackson's half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog for $750 million helped him top Forbes' annual list, and his total pretax earnings of $825 million ranks as the largest earnings this year by any celebrity dead or alive. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close