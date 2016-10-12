Top-earning dead celebrities
1: Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity of 2016. The sale in March of Jackson's half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog for $750 million helped him top Forbes' annual list, and his total pretax earnings of $825 million ranks as...more
2: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $48 million. REUTERS/File
3: Four-time Masters golf champion Arnold Palmer earned $40 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4: Elvis Presley earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
5: Prince earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
6: Bob Marley earned $21 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
7: Dr. Seuss author Theodor Geisel earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
8: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9: Albert Einstein earned $11.5 million. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Costumes for Comic Con
Attendees dress up for New York Comic Con.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel's digital designs
Karl Lagerfeld turns the runway into a digital data centre during Paris Fashion Week.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.