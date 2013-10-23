Edition:
Top-earning dead celebrities

<p>Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

