Pictures | Wed Apr 18, 2012 | 10:25pm IST

Top guns

<p>A shooter takes part in a air pistol training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shooter takes part in a air pistol training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Shirley Mcintosh of Britain looks up during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Shirley Mcintosh of Britain looks up during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Barrels are seen during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Barrels are seen during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Cigdem Ozyaman of Turkey unloads her shotgun during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Cigdem Ozyaman of Turkey unloads her shotgun during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A shooter prepares during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shooter prepares during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Competitors wait with their shotguns during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Competitors wait with their shotguns during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A competitor shoots flying clay targets during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A shooter looks up during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shooter looks up during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A shooter takes part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shooter takes part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Shotgun shooters attend a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Shotgun shooters attend a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A glove is seen during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A glove is seen during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>James Huckle of Britain shoots during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

James Huckle of Britain shoots during an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>A shotgun shooter attends a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shotgun shooter attends a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

