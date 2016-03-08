Edition:
Top Guns: Indian women in combat roles

Indian civil defence women march past the Indian flag during the Republic Day parade in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata January 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Indian police women take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Police women march during a Republic Day parade in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Indian police women take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A female Indian police officer bows her head during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, in the outskirts of Srinagar October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2012
A member of the women's police contingent smiles at a parade during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Jammu and Kashmir police personnel take part in the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2009
An Indian female police officer stands at attention during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, January 24, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
A female forest guard carries a tranquillizer gun in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Female personnel of India's Border Security Force (BSF) patrol along the fencing of the India-Bangladesh international border ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations, at Dhanpur village, Tripura, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
A female recruit from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) takes part in a training session in an ITBP training centre at Bhanu, Haryana, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2010
Indian female paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the border with Nepal ahead of third phase polls, at Panitanki village, Siliguri, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2009
Indian women commandos perform martial arts exercises during a function to mark the founding day of Maharashtra, in Mumbai, May 1, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2008
Mamoni Mandal, member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), attends a training session at a police training school in Kolkata April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2007
Kakali Mandal, woman personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), marches along with male counterparts at a police training school in Kolkata April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2007
Newly raised recruits from first women battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) adjust their caps before a group photo after their passing out parade in an ITBP training centre at Bhanu, Haryana, January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2010
