Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 27, 2016 | 6:25pm IST

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (C) and family members celebrate after the final round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 26, 2016. Nihar Janga, a fifth-grader from Austin, Texas, and Jairam Hathwar, a seventh-grader from Painted Post, New York, were named co-champions of the National Spelling Bee after battling 25 rounds head to head. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (C) and family members celebrate after the final round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 26, 2016. Nihar Janga, a fifth-grader from Austin, Texas, and Jairam...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (C) and family members celebrate after the final round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 26, 2016. Nihar Janga, a fifth-grader from Austin, Texas, and Jairam Hathwar, a seventh-grader from Painted Post, New York, were named co-champions of the National Spelling Bee after battling 25 rounds head to head. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 20
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, TX, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion. The late-night duel twice saw Nihar, 11, fail to capitalize on mistakes by Jairam, 13, and claim the title outright. They ended co-winners when Jairam nailed "feldenkrais," a method of education, and Nihar aced "gesellschaft," a type of social relationship. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, TX, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion. The late-night duel twice saw Nihar, 11, fail to capitalize on mistakes by Jairam, 13, and claim the title outright. They ended co-winners when...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, TX, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion. The late-night duel twice saw Nihar, 11, fail to capitalize on mistakes by Jairam, 13, and claim the title outright. They ended co-winners when Jairam nailed "feldenkrais," a method of education, and Nihar aced "gesellschaft," a type of social relationship. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 20
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (R) hold their trophy. Jairam and Nihar will each receive a $40,000 cash prize. The tie is the third in a row in the Bee, a U.S. institution since 1925. The contest had instituted a 25-round spell-off to try and avoid just such a deadlock. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (R) hold their trophy. Jairam and Nihar will each receive a $40,000 cash prize. The tie is the third in a row in the Bee, a U.S. institution since 1925. The contest had instituted a...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (R) hold their trophy. Jairam and Nihar will each receive a $40,000 cash prize. The tie is the third in a row in the Bee, a U.S. institution since 1925. The contest had instituted a 25-round spell-off to try and avoid just such a deadlock. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 20
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar and family members celebrate after the final round. "I'm just speechless," Jairam told reporters after the contest that was televised on cable network ESPN and repeatedly saw the audience in a hotel ballroom burst into cheers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar and family members celebrate after the final round. "I'm just speechless," Jairam told reporters after the contest that was televised on cable network ESPN and repeatedly saw the audience in a hotel ballroom burst...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar and family members celebrate after the final round. "I'm just speechless," Jairam told reporters after the contest that was televised on cable network ESPN and repeatedly saw the audience in a hotel ballroom burst into cheers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 20
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (2nd R) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar are swept up into the arms of family members upon completion of the final round. Nihar, the youngest champion since 2002, thanked his mother and added: "I can't say anything. I'm just in fifth grade." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (2nd R) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar are swept up into the arms of family members upon completion of the final round. Nihar, the youngest champion since 2002, thanked his mother and added: "I can't say anything. I'm...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (2nd R) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar are swept up into the arms of family members upon completion of the final round. Nihar, the youngest champion since 2002, thanked his mother and added: "I can't say anything. I'm just in fifth grade." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 20
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (L) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar hold their trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (L) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar hold their trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (L) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar hold their trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 20
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, reacts while trying to spell a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, reacts while trying to spell a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, reacts while trying to spell a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 20
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, takes his turn during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, takes his turn during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, takes his turn during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 20
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, gets a high-five after successfully spelling a word during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, gets a high-five after successfully spelling a word during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, gets a high-five after successfully spelling a word during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 20
Dr. Jacques Bailly, the event pronouncer, reads from a dictionary during a break. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dr. Jacques Bailly, the event pronouncer, reads from a dictionary during a break. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Dr. Jacques Bailly, the event pronouncer, reads from a dictionary during a break. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
Smrithi Upadhyayula of Coppell, Texas, ponders a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Smrithi Upadhyayula of Coppell, Texas, ponders a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Smrithi Upadhyayula of Coppell, Texas, ponders a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 20
A participant yawns during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A participant yawns during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A participant yawns during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 20
Cameron Keith, 10, of Boulder, Colorado, concentrates as he competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Cameron Keith, 10, of Boulder, Colorado, concentrates as he competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Cameron Keith, 10, of Boulder, Colorado, concentrates as he competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 20
Emily Sun of Boston, Massachusetts, shows her relief after a correct spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Emily Sun of Boston, Massachusetts, shows her relief after a correct spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Emily Sun of Boston, Massachusetts, shows her relief after a correct spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 20
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, looks up as he awaits his turn. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, looks up as he awaits his turn. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, looks up as he awaits his turn. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 20
Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 20
Relatives take photos as students take the stage for a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Relatives take photos as students take the stage for a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Relatives take photos as students take the stage for a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 20
Kyle Skinner from Eldridge, Iowa, competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kyle Skinner from Eldridge, Iowa, competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Kyle Skinner from Eldridge, Iowa, competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 20
Bryan Keck of Dubuque, Iowa, reacts after an incorrect spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bryan Keck of Dubuque, Iowa, reacts after an incorrect spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Bryan Keck of Dubuque, Iowa, reacts after an incorrect spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 20
The championship trophy sits in front of a video screen as a student competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The championship trophy sits in front of a video screen as a student competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
The championship trophy sits in front of a video screen as a student competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Return to Everest

Return to Everest

Next Slideshows

Return to Everest

Return to Everest

More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.

25 May 2016
Buckingham Palace garden party

Buckingham Palace garden party

Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.

25 May 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

21 May 2016
New York pets

New York pets

From tortoises to goats to rats, a look at the pets of Manhattan.

20 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast