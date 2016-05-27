Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (C) and family members celebrate after the final round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 26, 2016. Nihar Janga, a fifth-grader from Austin, Texas, and Jairam...more
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, TX, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion. The late-night duel twice saw Nihar, 11, fail to capitalize on mistakes by Jairam, 13, and claim the title outright. They ended co-winners when...more
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (R) hold their trophy. Jairam and Nihar will each receive a $40,000 cash prize. The tie is the third in a row in the Bee, a U.S. institution since 1925. The contest had instituted a...more
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar and family members celebrate after the final round. "I'm just speechless," Jairam told reporters after the contest that was televised on cable network ESPN and repeatedly saw the audience in a hotel ballroom burst...more
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (2nd R) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar are swept up into the arms of family members upon completion of the final round. Nihar, the youngest champion since 2002, thanked his mother and added: "I can't say anything. I'm...more
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (L) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar hold their trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, reacts while trying to spell a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, takes his turn during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, gets a high-five after successfully spelling a word during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dr. Jacques Bailly, the event pronouncer, reads from a dictionary during a break. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Smrithi Upadhyayula of Coppell, Texas, ponders a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A participant yawns during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cameron Keith, 10, of Boulder, Colorado, concentrates as he competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Emily Sun of Boston, Massachusetts, shows her relief after a correct spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, looks up as he awaits his turn. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives take photos as students take the stage for a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kyle Skinner from Eldridge, Iowa, competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bryan Keck of Dubuque, Iowa, reacts after an incorrect spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The championship trophy sits in front of a video screen as a student competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Return to Everest
More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.
Buckingham Palace garden party
Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
New York pets
From tortoises to goats to rats, a look at the pets of Manhattan.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.