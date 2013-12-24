Top stories of 2013

Three kidnapped women -- Amanda Berry, 27, Gina DeJesus, 23, and Michelle Knight, 32, along with Berry's 6-year-old daughter fathered by their captor Ariel Castro -- escaped from the house they had been confined in for a decade in May. Castro pleaded guilty to nearly 1,000 counts, including kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder for causing Knight to miscarry by beating and starving her. He was sentenced to life in prison, but was found hanged in his cell just one month into his sentence. Knight pauses to wipe away tears as she reads her statements during the sentencing of Castro at a court hearing in Cleveland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk