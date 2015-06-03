Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 3, 2015 | 7:35pm IST

Top tourist sites

1. The Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia leads the rankings for world's top landmarks, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

1. The Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia leads the rankings for world's top landmarks, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2012
1. The Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia leads the rankings for world's top landmarks, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 20
2. The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2. The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
2. The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
2 / 20
3. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. REUTERS/Stringer

3. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
3. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
4. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

4. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2010
4. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Mosab Omar
Close
4 / 20
5. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

5. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
5. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 20
6. St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

6. St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
6. St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 20
7. The Duomo, or Milan Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

7. The Duomo, or Milan Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
7. The Duomo, or Milan Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 20
8. Alcatraz Island's former federal prison in San Francisco Bay, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

8. Alcatraz Island's former federal prison in San Francisco Bay, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2012
8. Alcatraz Island's former federal prison in San Francisco Bay, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
8 / 20
9. The Christ the Redeemer statue atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

9. The Christ the Redeemer statue atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Thursday, January 13, 2011
9. The Christ the Redeemer statue atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
9 / 20
10. The Golden Gate Bridge on San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

10. The Golden Gate Bridge on San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
10. The Golden Gate Bridge on San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
10 / 20
11. The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

11. The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2012
11. The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 20
12. The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

12. The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2012
12. The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
12 / 20
13. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

13. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
13. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 20
14. The Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

14. The Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2007
14. The Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
14 / 20
15. The Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

15. The Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011
15. The Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 20
16. Charles Bridge over the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/Petr Josek

16. Charles Bridge over the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2007
16. Charles Bridge over the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Close
16 / 20
17. The Great Wall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

17. The Great Wall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
17. The Great Wall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
18. The Abraham Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

18. The Abraham Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
18. The Abraham Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 20
19. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

19. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
19. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Close
19 / 20
20. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

20. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2013
20. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

Next Slideshows

Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

03 Jun 2015
Shaft of light

Shaft of light

Scenes illuminated by rays of light.

03 Jun 2015
The kibbutz life

The kibbutz life

The last few years have seen a surprising turnaround in kibbutzim in Israel, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they...

02 Jun 2015
MERS outbreak in South Korea

MERS outbreak in South Korea

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

02 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast