Top tourist sites
1. The Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia leads the rankings for world's top landmarks, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
2. The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
3. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. REUTERS/Stringer
4. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Mosab Omar
5. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
6. St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
7. The Duomo, or Milan Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8. Alcatraz Island's former federal prison in San Francisco Bay, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
9. The Christ the Redeemer statue atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
10. The Golden Gate Bridge on San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
11. The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12. The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
13. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
14. The Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
15. The Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
16. Charles Bridge over the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/Petr Josek
17. The Great Wall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
18. The Abraham Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
19. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
20. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Inside Guantanamo
A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.
Shaft of light
Scenes illuminated by rays of light.
The kibbutz life
The last few years have seen a surprising turnaround in kibbutzim in Israel, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they...
MERS outbreak in South Korea
South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.