Top tweets of 2012
An election victory tweet from President Barack Obama -- "Four more years" with a picture of him hugging his wife -- was the most retweeted ever. Caption: President Barack Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Twitter users sent 327,452 tweets per minute on election night on their way to a tally of 31 million election tweets for the day. Caption: Confetti obscures the stage as President Barack Obama celebrates after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott- Andrews
The 2012 Olympic Games in London had the most overall tweets of any event, with 150 million sent over the 16 days. Usain Bolt's golden win in the 200 meters topped 80,000 tweets per minute. Caption: Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
115,000 tweets per minute were sent as 1990s British pop band the Spice Girls performed at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games. Caption: The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Syria was the most talked about country in 2012. Caption: Members of the Free Syrian Army clash with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Justin Bieber's tweet "RIP Avalanna. i love you" sent when a six-year-old fan died from a rare form of brain cancer, was retweeted more than 220,000 times. Caption: Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Third most repeated in 2012 was a profanity-laced tweet from Green Bay Packers NFL player TJ Lang, when he blasted a controversial call by a substitute referee officiating during a referee dispute. That was retweeted 98,000 times. Caption: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Superstorm Sandy attracted more than 20 million tweets between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Caption: Women stand on a piece of the devastated Rockaway beach boardwalk that was blown onto Beach 91st street by Hurricane Sandy, in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
267,000 tweets a minute were sent when Spain's Juan Mata scored as his side downed Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final. Caption: Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) reacts as Spain's Fernando Torres (L) and Juan Mata celebrate a goal during their Euro 2012 final match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
News of Whitney Houston's death generated more than 10 million tweets, peaking at 73,662 per minute. Caption: Mourner Maria Guerrido holds up a poster of Whitney Houston in front of The New Hope Baptist Church (where Houston's funeral took place), February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rapper Rick Ross who notched his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this year, was the most talked about music artist. Caption: Hip hop artist Rick Ross arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards generated 14.7 million Tweets; the biggest peak of the night went to the moment One Direction won Best Pop Video with 98,307 Tweets per minute. One Direction accept the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
There were 13.7 million Super Bowl-related Tweets during the game; 1 million of them appeared in the final 5 minutes. Caption: New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw sits down in the endzone to score the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
As debate heated up, “SOPA” on Twitter exploded from 106,000 mentions to 3.5 million 24 hours later. Caption: Internet activist Jonathan Nelson speaks during a protest against the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) legislation being considered by Congress, at City Hall in San Francisco, California January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
