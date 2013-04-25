Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 25, 2013 | 6:50am IST

Torch festival of Kashmir

<p>Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
1 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims walk past boys holding unlit torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims walk past boys holding unlit torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims walk past boys holding unlit torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
3 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
4 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims dance around a fire inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims dance around a fire inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims dance around a fire inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
5 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
6 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims pray inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims pray inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims pray inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
7 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
8 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslim men wait in a line to pray inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslim men wait in a line to pray inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim men wait in a line to pray inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
9 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim man recites prayers inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim man recites prayers inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim man recites prayers inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
10 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim man conducts prayers on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim man conducts prayers on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim man conducts prayers on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
11 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms while shouting religious slogans outside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms while shouting religious slogans outside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms while shouting religious slogans outside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
12 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslim men carry unlit torches on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslim men carry unlit torches on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim men carry unlit torches on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
13 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
14 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim family rests on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim family rests on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim family rests on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
15 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslim men jostle inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslim men jostle inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim men jostle inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
16 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims hold torches on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslims hold torches on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims hold torches on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
17 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri man holds a torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri man holds a torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri man holds a torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
18 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims hold torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslims hold torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims hold torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
19 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri man bows to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri man bows to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri man bows to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
20 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslim women pray on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslim women pray on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim women pray on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
21 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri priest (L) rests as devotees wait in a queue to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri priest (L) rests as devotees wait in a queue to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri priest (L) rests as devotees wait in a queue to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
22 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim child is seen through the flames of a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim child is seen through the flames of a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim child is seen through the flames of a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
23 / 27
<p>A young Kashmiri Muslim girl's face glows as she lights a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A young Kashmiri Muslim girl's face glows as she lights a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A young Kashmiri Muslim girl's face glows as she lights a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
24 / 27
<p>Kashmiri Muslims watch a torch procession during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 16, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslims watch a torch procession during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 16, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims watch a torch procession during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 16, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
25 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
26 / 27
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim villager plays a traditional clarinet during an annual torch festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim villager plays a traditional clarinet during an annual torch festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim villager plays a traditional clarinet during an annual torch festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
China's dead pig mystery

China's dead pig mystery

Next Slideshows

China's dead pig mystery

China's dead pig mystery

Overcrowding on farms appears to be an underlying factor in the mysterious appearance of thousands of dead pigs floating down China's rivers.

25 Apr 2013
The year in Spain

The year in Spain

Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...

25 Apr 2013
Return of Bird Flu

Return of Bird Flu

A new bird flu strain has killed over 20 in China.

24 Apr 2013
India Spending

India Spending

The emerging middle class in Asia's third largest economy is spending more than ever, and the young are leading the consumer brigade. A look at their lives.

24 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast