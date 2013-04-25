Torch festival of Kashmir
Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims walk past boys holding unlit torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims walk past boys holding unlit torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims dance around a fire inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims dance around a fire inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims pray inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims pray inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim men hold burning torches inside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim men wait in a line to pray inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim men wait in a line to pray inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim man recites prayers inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim man recites prayers inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim man conducts prayers on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim man conducts prayers on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms while shouting religious slogans outside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files more
Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms while shouting religious slogans outside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim men carry unlit torches on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim men carry unlit torches on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim family rests on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim family rests on a hill before the start of an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim men jostle inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim men jostle inside the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslims hold torches on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslims hold torches on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri man holds a torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri man holds a torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslims hold torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslims hold torches outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri man bows to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri man bows to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim women pray on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslim women pray on a hilltop outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri priest (L) rests as devotees wait in a queue to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files more
A Kashmiri priest (L) rests as devotees wait in a queue to enter a cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, before the start of an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim child is seen through the flames of a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim child is seen through the flames of a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A young Kashmiri Muslim girl's face glows as she lights a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A young Kashmiri Muslim girl's face glows as she lights a torch during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslims watch a torch procession during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 16, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri Muslims watch a torch procession during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, April 16, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim villager plays a traditional clarinet during an annual torch festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim villager plays a traditional clarinet during an annual torch festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 km south of Srinagar, late on April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Next Slideshows
China's dead pig mystery
Overcrowding on farms appears to be an underlying factor in the mysterious appearance of thousands of dead pigs floating down China's rivers.
The year in Spain
Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...
Return of Bird Flu
A new bird flu strain has killed over 20 in China.
India Spending
The emerging middle class in Asia's third largest economy is spending more than ever, and the young are leading the consumer brigade. A look at their lives.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.