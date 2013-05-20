Tornado chasers
Storm chaser videographer and photographer Brad Mack records a tornado near a home in South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail,...more
Storm chaser videographer and photographer Brad Mack records a tornado near a home in South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s mobile doppler radar mounted on the back of a truck tracks a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, in Kansas May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s mobile doppler radar mounted on the back of a truck tracks a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, in Kansas May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Lightning from a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, Kansas strikes at an open field May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Lightning from a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, Kansas strikes at an open field May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas tries to build up strength April 9, 2013. Many of the storms in Tornado Alley that were forecast to be severe this week were taken out by a cold front from Canada. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas tries to build up strength April 9, 2013. Many of the storms in Tornado Alley that were forecast to be severe this week were taken out by a cold front from Canada. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A car races by at high speed to get away from a rotating supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A car races by at high speed to get away from a rotating supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A funnel cloud is spotted moving east over Highway 5 near Rosebud, Arkansas April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A funnel cloud is spotted moving east over Highway 5 near Rosebud, Arkansas April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser Brad Mack from Buena Park California videotapes a rotating supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser Brad Mack from Buena Park California videotapes a rotating supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack looks at radar for storms, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, in Kansas April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack looks at radar for storms, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, in Kansas April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Huge tornadic super cells form in the skies near the area of Apache, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Huge tornadic super cells form in the skies near the area of Apache, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographers Brad Mack (R) and Gene Blevins take photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographers Brad Mack (R) and Gene Blevins take photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A trailer flies through the air as a tornado sweeps through the Dallas-Fort Worth area April 3, 2012 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/NBC/Handout
A trailer flies through the air as a tornado sweeps through the Dallas-Fort Worth area April 3, 2012 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/NBC/Handout
This handout image courtesy of NOAA shows a map of areas with high rotational velocity using data from agency's network of NEXRAD radar installations, processed by the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. REUTERS/National Oceanic...more
This handout image courtesy of NOAA shows a map of areas with high rotational velocity using data from agency's network of NEXRAD radar installations, processed by the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. REUTERS/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Handout
A man looks at a watersprout in the sea near Bitung, in the Indonesia's north Sulawesi province, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A man looks at a watersprout in the sea near Bitung, in the Indonesia's north Sulawesi province, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A supercell that became a Tornadic vortex signature (TVS) lights up the night sky with lightning over Amarillo, Texas, late May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A supercell that became a Tornadic vortex signature (TVS) lights up the night sky with lightning over Amarillo, Texas, late May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A water spout, a huge funnel-shaped cloud, moves across ships at sea just several hundred metres south of the coast of Singapore May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mia Shanley
A water spout, a huge funnel-shaped cloud, moves across ships at sea just several hundred metres south of the coast of Singapore May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mia Shanley
A bent basketball goal stands in a park next to a bare tree after a devastating tornado hit Joplin, Missouri May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Zurga
A bent basketball goal stands in a park next to a bare tree after a devastating tornado hit Joplin, Missouri May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Zurga
Next Slideshows
India this week
A weekly roundup of pictures from around the country.
Tornadoes tear through Texas
Three tornadoes rip through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, killing six and injuring almost 100.
Obama's second term
A look at Barack Obama during the second term of his presidency.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.