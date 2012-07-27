Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2012 | 8:35pm IST

Tornado hits New York

<p>Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
1 / 14
<p>A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
2 / 14
<p>A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
3 / 14
<p>Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
4 / 14
<p>Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
5 / 14
<p>Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
6 / 14
<p>Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
7 / 14
<p>Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
8 / 14
<p>Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
9 / 14
<p>A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
10 / 14
<p>A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
11 / 14
<p>Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
12 / 14
<p>Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
13 / 14
<p>Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Sex Worker Freedom Festival

Sex Worker Freedom Festival

Next Slideshows

Sex Worker Freedom Festival

Sex Worker Freedom Festival

Sex workers from around the world are staging a conference in Kolkata to demand an end to discrimination.

27 Jul 2012
Victim of Canadian killer buried

Victim of Canadian killer buried

Family members bury slain student Jun Lin, whose murder police believe was filmed and posted in a gruesome online video by small-time Canadian porn actor Luka...

27 Jul 2012
Beijing under water

Beijing under water

The heaviest rain storm in six decades hits the Chinese capital.

26 Jul 2012
Mrs. Kim Jong-un

Mrs. Kim Jong-un

The North Korean leader ties the knot.

25 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast