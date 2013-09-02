Tornado hits Tokyo
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men remove debris from the roof of a house damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men remove debris from the roof of a house damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A police officer walks next to houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A police officer walks next to houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A gymnasium damaged by what seemed to be a tornado is seen at Hokuyo junior high school in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A gymnasium damaged by what seemed to be a tornado is seen at Hokuyo junior high school in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk over fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk over fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An overturned car and houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado are seen in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An overturned car and houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado are seen in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Branches are seen stuck in a cable after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Branches are seen stuck in a cable after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A helicopter flies above steel stuck in electric cables after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A helicopter flies above steel stuck in electric cables after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Escape into Europe
Every year, Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they...
India this week
A collection of images that caught our eye during the past week.
Deadly Honduran landslide
People mourn during the funeral of six children who were killed when their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.