Tornado outside Boston

A collapsed roof is seen with damaged automobiles at a car workshop on Herman Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A worker cuts a tree from on top of a storm-damaged car on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Women walk past a fallen tree after a storm on Wilson Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A man tours the storm damage by bicycle on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Boston Police Department officers investigate storm damage along Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A woman looks at her neighbours' properties from her porch on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Fallen trees litter the lawn in front of City Hall on Broadway in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A man walks amid cleanup crews on Vinal Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Pedestrians walk past storm cleanup crews on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A woman looks out to her neighbours' storm-damaged properties on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Two boys sweep storm debris from the sidewalk on Cheever Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Utility workers respond to storm damage on Vinal Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Revere Police officer coordinates with Boston Police officers to address storm damage on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
