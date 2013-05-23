Edition:
Tornado tears through Oklahoma

<p>The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Junior Morales (L), 11, and his cousin David Manazano, 13, look at damage caused to their aunt's house while helping to salvage family belongings in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A pile of destroyed cars of teachers sits outside Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Student backpacks are seen in a tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school classroom in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A bird flies over destroyed cars of teachers lying in the pond next to Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A sign outside the Plaza Towers elementary school, where seven children died in a tornado, says today was to be "Super Kids Day" in Moore, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Rae Kittrell holds her son Rylan, who turned one-year-old today, a block away from her house in Moore, May 22, 2013. Kittrell's house survived the tornado. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A tornado-damaged bedroom with clothes hanging in the closet is pictured in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Ethan, 7, carries books he recovered from his damaged house in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A sign reads "God Bless Moore" as workers make repairs to the Warren theatre after the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A flag is placed in the foundation of a flattened home day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>The head of a doll is seen in the debris of a home a day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Overturned cars are seen after a huge tornado touched down in the town of Moore, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>Intact homes (upper left) stand next to totally destroyed dwellings showing the path of the May 20 tornado in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Police stand beside two men sitting handcuffed on the street whom they have detained on suspicion of looting in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A television journalist, her shoes covered in plastic bags, prepares to report from the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A huge tornado approaches the town of Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>American flags wave over the remains of Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>Rescue workers use a canine while searching house-to-house for survivors in a neighborhood left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Rescue workers help free one of 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A rescue worker checks the rubble in a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>Two firefighters break through concrete during the search for survivors in the remains of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 20, 2013. Maj. Geoff Legler/Oklahoma National Guard</p>

<p>A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A car is crushed by a fallen building after a huge tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>Abby Madi (L) and Peterson Zatterlee comforts Zaterlee's dog Rippy, in Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A man and two children exit a shelter after debris was cleared from on top, after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

<p>Two girls stand in rubble after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

