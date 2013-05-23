Tornado tears through Oklahoma
The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Junior Morales (L), 11, and his cousin David Manazano, 13, look at damage caused to their aunt's house while helping to salvage family belongings in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pile of destroyed cars of teachers sits outside Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Student backpacks are seen in a tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school classroom in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A bird flies over destroyed cars of teachers lying in the pond next to Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign outside the Plaza Towers elementary school, where seven children died in a tornado, says today was to be "Super Kids Day" in Moore, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rae Kittrell holds her son Rylan, who turned one-year-old today, a block away from her house in Moore, May 22, 2013. Kittrell's house survived the tornado. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tornado-damaged bedroom with clothes hanging in the closet is pictured in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ethan, 7, carries books he recovered from his damaged house in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign reads "God Bless Moore" as workers make repairs to the Warren theatre after the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flag is placed in the foundation of a flattened home day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The head of a doll is seen in the debris of a home a day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Overturned cars are seen after a huge tornado touched down in the town of Moore, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Intact homes (upper left) stand next to totally destroyed dwellings showing the path of the May 20 tornado in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police stand beside two men sitting handcuffed on the street whom they have detained on suspicion of looting in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A television journalist, her shoes covered in plastic bags, prepares to report from the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A huge tornado approaches the town of Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
American flags wave over the remains of Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Rescue workers use a canine while searching house-to-house for survivors in a neighborhood left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A rescue worker checks the rubble in a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Two firefighters break through concrete during the search for survivors in the remains of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 20, 2013. Maj. Geoff Legler/Oklahoma National Guard
A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A car is crushed by a fallen building after a huge tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Abby Madi (L) and Peterson Zatterlee comforts Zaterlee's dog Rippy, in Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A man and two children exit a shelter after debris was cleared from on top, after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Two girls stand in rubble after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
