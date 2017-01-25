Edition:
Wed Jan 25, 2017

Tornadoes ravage Georgia

Shalexusia Cheevers (L) and James Morris clear limbs away from their home after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A Procter and Gamble warehouse is damaged after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A gas sign from a gas station sits in a tree nearby after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Trailers lie on their sides behind a Procter and Gamble warehouse after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park search for items after being allowed into their homes after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Relief workers look over Sunshine Acres mobile home park where residents were allowed in to their homes after a tornado struck the Mobile Home Park on Saturday in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
James Morris (L-R), Shalexusia Cheevers, Chassidy Harris and Temaka Morris clear limbs away from their home after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Resident Michael Lang holds Bella after rescuing her from his home at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the Mobile Home Park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Power workers work on reinstalling power lines at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Damage at Sunshine Acres mobile home park after a tornado struck the mobile home park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park search for items with the help of firefighters after being allowed into their homes after a tornado struck the Mobile Home Park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Residents of Sunshine Acres mobile home park hug one another after being allowed in to retrieve some items after a tornado struck the Mobile Home Park in Adel, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A tractor trailer lies on its side after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A U.S. Air Force airman surveys debris covering an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after a tornado struck Adel, Georgia. Courtesy of Nathaniel Sixberry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A damaged gas station is pictured after a tornado struck on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A Georgia Search and Rescue team takes a break at the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A damaged car is seen after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Residents work on the roof of their home after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Residents Lasheree Richardson (L-R), Charlee Daly and Deanna Furlow remove belongings from their home after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A child's shoe lies in the mud at the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Residents survey damage at Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Residents wait outside the entrance to Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Albany policemen patrol Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Deanna Furlow holds her cat Buttercream as she surveyed and removed belongings from a friends home after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A volunteer walks past the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on Sunday, in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
