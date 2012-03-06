Edition:
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

<p>Bryan Workman and Linda Workman search through their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A sign is seen outside the St. Francis Xavier Church, which has become the main center for tornado victims to get help after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

<p>Workers remove records from a city building that was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Volunteers cook meals for tornado victims and relief works at St. Francis Xavier Church after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

<p>A U.S. National Guard vehicle passes buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

<p>Snow covers storm-damaged homes in Henryville, Indiana March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

<p>Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A set of stairs leading to a home that was destroyed by a chain of tornadoes is seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A damaged vehicle is seen among the debris in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen amid the debris in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Cindy Jackson helps to organize clothing donated for tornado victims at Crittenden Baptist Church in Crittenden, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein</p>

<p>A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Jennifer York rakes debris from the lawn of the home of her boyfriend's mother in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein</p>

<p>National Guard SPC Daniel Lovett of Bravo Battery 1/623 FA directs traffic in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>A school bus, which was thrown through the front wall of the Budroe's Restaurant, is pictured after tornadoes moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

<p>Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear flies in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter over the tornado devastated town of West Liberty, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kentucky National Guard/Capt. Stephen Martin/Handout </p>

<p>Workers walk past debris and damaged buildings in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville, Indiana, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Indiana National Guard/Sgt. John Crosby</p>

<p>Trees are seen blown over by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Carolyn Taulbee looks at her belongings left behind by tornado destruction in East Bernstadt, Kentucky March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>A Duke Energy power crew works to restore electricity in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein </p>

<p>Patrick Berry, 13, walks up the stairs in his home after a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>An airplane sits upside down following tornado damage at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport as airport officials take a look in Dallas, Georgia, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

<p>Residents work to clear storm damage after tornadoes moved through the area in Henryville, Indiana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

<p>Linda Workman stands in her grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Residents work to clear storm damage after three tornados moved through the area in Chelsea, Indiana March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

<p>Homeowner Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Tim Vickers salvages what he can from his son's home near Crossville, Tennessee March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

<p>A U.S. flag blows in the wind as it hangs from a tree overlooking the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A damaged hotel is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

<p>A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

<p>Workers salvage a religious icon during the clean up of St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A damaged Taco Bell restaurant is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

<p>Gene Hauptmann looks over the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

