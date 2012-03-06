Tornadoes ravage Midwest
Bryan Workman and Linda Workman search through their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bryan Workman and Linda Workman search through their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign is seen outside the St. Francis Xavier Church, which has become the main center for tornado victims to get help after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A sign is seen outside the St. Francis Xavier Church, which has become the main center for tornado victims to get help after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Workers remove records from a city building that was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers remove records from a city building that was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteers cook meals for tornado victims and relief works at St. Francis Xavier Church after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Volunteers cook meals for tornado victims and relief works at St. Francis Xavier Church after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A U.S. National Guard vehicle passes buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A U.S. National Guard vehicle passes buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked...more
Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
Snow covers storm-damaged homes in Henryville, Indiana March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Snow covers storm-damaged homes in Henryville, Indiana March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A set of stairs leading to a home that was destroyed by a chain of tornadoes is seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A set of stairs leading to a home that was destroyed by a chain of tornadoes is seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A damaged vehicle is seen among the debris in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A damaged vehicle is seen among the debris in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's...more
Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen amid the debris in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen amid the debris in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cindy Jackson helps to organize clothing donated for tornado victims at Crittenden Baptist Church in Crittenden, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Cindy Jackson helps to organize clothing donated for tornado victims at Crittenden Baptist Church in Crittenden, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jennifer York rakes debris from the lawn of the home of her boyfriend's mother in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Jennifer York rakes debris from the lawn of the home of her boyfriend's mother in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
National Guard SPC Daniel Lovett of Bravo Battery 1/623 FA directs traffic in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
National Guard SPC Daniel Lovett of Bravo Battery 1/623 FA directs traffic in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A school bus, which was thrown through the front wall of the Budroe's Restaurant, is pictured after tornadoes moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A school bus, which was thrown through the front wall of the Budroe's Restaurant, is pictured after tornadoes moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear flies in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter over the tornado devastated town of West Liberty, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kentucky National Guard/Capt. Stephen Martin/Handout
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear flies in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter over the tornado devastated town of West Liberty, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kentucky National Guard/Capt. Stephen Martin/Handout
Workers walk past debris and damaged buildings in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers walk past debris and damaged buildings in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville, Indiana, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Indiana National Guard/Sgt. John Crosby
Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville, Indiana, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Indiana National Guard/Sgt. John Crosby
Trees are seen blown over by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Trees are seen blown over by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Carolyn Taulbee looks at her belongings left behind by tornado destruction in East Bernstadt, Kentucky March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carolyn Taulbee looks at her belongings left behind by tornado destruction in East Bernstadt, Kentucky March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A Duke Energy power crew works to restore electricity in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Duke Energy power crew works to restore electricity in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Patrick Berry, 13, walks up the stairs in his home after a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Patrick Berry, 13, walks up the stairs in his home after a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An airplane sits upside down following tornado damage at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport as airport officials take a look in Dallas, Georgia, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
An airplane sits upside down following tornado damage at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport as airport officials take a look in Dallas, Georgia, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Residents work to clear storm damage after tornadoes moved through the area in Henryville, Indiana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Residents work to clear storm damage after tornadoes moved through the area in Henryville, Indiana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Linda Workman stands in her grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Linda Workman stands in her grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents work to clear storm damage after three tornados moved through the area in Chelsea, Indiana March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Residents work to clear storm damage after three tornados moved through the area in Chelsea, Indiana March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Homeowner Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Homeowner Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Tim Vickers salvages what he can from his son's home near Crossville, Tennessee March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tim Vickers salvages what he can from his son's home near Crossville, Tennessee March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A U.S. flag blows in the wind as it hangs from a tree overlooking the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A U.S. flag blows in the wind as it hangs from a tree overlooking the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A damaged hotel is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A damaged hotel is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Workers salvage a religious icon during the clean up of St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers salvage a religious icon during the clean up of St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A damaged Taco Bell restaurant is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A damaged Taco Bell restaurant is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Gene Hauptmann looks over the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Gene Hauptmann looks over the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Next Slideshows
Free maternity ambulance service
A free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express" in Madhya Pradesh is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics.
Putin returns
Vladimir Putin triumphs in Russia's presidential election, but his opponents complain of widespread fraud, refusing to recognize the results.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ohio school shooting tragedy
Students and family members mourn those killed after a shooting rampage at an Ohio high school.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.