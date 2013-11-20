Edition:
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

<p>A man looks through the rubble at a friend's house after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A man looks through the rubble at a friend's house after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Dana Anderson (L) stand in what was her kitchen as she talks to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard after a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Dana Anderson (L) stand in what was her kitchen as she talks to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard after a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A woman looks into her car after returning to her house for the first time after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A woman looks into her car after returning to her house for the first time after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Firemen sort through the rubble of destroyed homes after a tornado at a neighborhood in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Firemen sort through the rubble of destroyed homes after a tornado at a neighborhood in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Blake Martin (L) pushes a safe out of his neighbors' basement as other neighbors pull from above in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Blake Martin (L) pushes a safe out of his neighbors' basement as other neighbors pull from above in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A car is seen inside a destroyed business window front among the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A car is seen inside a destroyed business window front among the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>An aerial view of the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view of the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Dana Anderson (L) passes a box of belongings to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard from what used to be her kitchen after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Dana Anderson (L) passes a box of belongings to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard from what used to be her kitchen after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A U.S. flag is seen among the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A U.S. flag is seen among the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A woman walks through the debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman walks through the debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Residents look at what is left of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Residents look at what is left of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Debris caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Debris caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. Rescue workers in a small Illinois city raked by a powerful tornado were combing through the wreckage on Tuesday in the wake of a fast-moving storm that killed eight people in two states and may have caused $1 billion (&pound;621,040,864.49) in property damage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)</p>

Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. Rescue workers in a small Illinois city raked by a powerful tornado were combing through the wreckage on Tuesday in the wake of a...more

<p>A boy picks through belongings in the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A boy picks through belongings in the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A woman looks through the rubble after her home was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A woman looks through the rubble after her home was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Following years of restoration, the catacombs of Priscilla in Rome, which were used for Christian burials from the late 2nd through the 4th century, reopens to...

20 Nov 2013
150 years after President Lincoln made his famous two-minute speech, re-enactors portray the historical event on the site of the Gettysburg cemetery.

20 Nov 2013
The five-day long annual donkey fair which got over last week at Vautha, near Ahmedabad, is believed to be Asia's largest, where more than 35,000 donkeys...

19 Nov 2013
President Obama at basketball games.

18 Nov 2013

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Our top photos from the past week.

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Our best photos from India from the past week.

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

