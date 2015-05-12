Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 12, 2015 | 7:36am IST

Tornadoes rip through Texas

Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 21
Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
2 / 21
Aldyn Roan and David Arce (top) mount an American flag to a broken tree trunk in front of the Arce home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Aldyn Roan and David Arce (top) mount an American flag to a broken tree trunk in front of the Arce home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Aldyn Roan and David Arce (top) mount an American flag to a broken tree trunk in front of the Arce home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
3 / 21
A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
4 / 21
A man peers into a damaged home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man peers into a damaged home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man peers into a damaged home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
5 / 21
A woman reacts while viewing damage as she holds a young boy's hand after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A woman reacts while viewing damage as she holds a young boy's hand after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman reacts while viewing damage as she holds a young boy's hand after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
6 / 21
A 2-mile marker rests among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A 2-mile marker rests among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A 2-mile marker rests among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
7 / 21
A young boy rests his head in his hands as family members comb through debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A young boy rests his head in his hands as family members comb through debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A young boy rests his head in his hands as family members comb through debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
8 / 21
A man removes belongings from a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man removes belongings from a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man removes belongings from a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
9 / 21
Marci Blevins and Johnny Blevins help remove items from a home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marci Blevins and Johnny Blevins help remove items from a home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Marci Blevins and Johnny Blevins help remove items from a home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 21
A man stands in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man stands in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man stands in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 21
A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
12 / 21
A cowboy hat lies among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A cowboy hat lies among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A cowboy hat lies among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
13 / 21
The scoreboard from the Van ISD baseball field can be seen among the scattered debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The scoreboard from the Van ISD baseball field can be seen among the scattered debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
The scoreboard from the Van ISD baseball field can be seen among the scattered debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
14 / 21
A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
15 / 21
People carry personal belongings along a street of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

People carry personal belongings along a street of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People carry personal belongings along a street of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
16 / 21
A woman looks at her phone while standing in her yard, with the Van Intermediate School pictured in the background, after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A woman looks at her phone while standing in her yard, with the Van Intermediate School pictured in the background, after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman looks at her phone while standing in her yard, with the Van Intermediate School pictured in the background, after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
17 / 21
Three men talk in as they stand in front of the Van Intermediate School after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Three men talk in as they stand in front of the Van Intermediate School after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Three men talk in as they stand in front of the Van Intermediate School after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
18 / 21
A man and woman talk at the entrance of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man and woman talk at the entrance of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man and woman talk at the entrance of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
19 / 21
A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
20 / 21
People stand in front of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

People stand in front of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People stand in front of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Libya's migrant exodus

Libya's migrant exodus

Next Slideshows

Libya's migrant exodus

Libya's migrant exodus

Migrants attempt to reach Europe through Libya, which has descended into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

12 May 2015
Mexican farmworkers strike

Mexican farmworkers strike

Workers who pick produce in Baja California protest for better wages and working conditions.

12 May 2015
In Boko Haram's wake

In Boko Haram's wake

Displaced people return home to Nigeria's northwest after the army cleared out the militant group, but thousands now lack food, shelter, hospitals and schools.

12 May 2015
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi-led air strikes hit military bases, weapons stores and the compound which is home to ex-president Saleh in the capital Sanaa.

11 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast