Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 17, 2013 | 11:20pm IST

Tornadoes tear through Texas

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
1 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
2 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
3 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
4 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
5 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
6 / 28
<p>The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
7 / 28
<p>A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
8 / 28
<p>Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
9 / 28
<p>Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
10 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
11 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
12 / 28
<p>A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
13 / 28
<p>Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
14 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
15 / 28
<p>A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
16 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
17 / 28
<p>A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
18 / 28
<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Friday, May 17, 2013

An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close
19 / 28
<p>Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
20 / 28
<p>Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
21 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
22 / 28
<p>The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
23 / 28
<p>Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
24 / 28
<p>The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
25 / 28
<p>A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
26 / 28
<p>A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
27 / 28
<p>A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Friday, May 17, 2013

A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Next Slideshows

Tornadoes tear through Texas

Tornadoes tear through Texas

Three tornadoes rip through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, killing six and injuring almost 100.

17 May 2013
Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.

17 May 2013
David Beckham's career

David Beckham's career

David Beckham has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.

16 May 2013
Barbie's German Dreamhouse

Barbie's German Dreamhouse

The life-sized "Barbie Dreamhouse" lets visitors try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, as well as tour her living room and kitchen.

16 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures