Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2013 | 6:50pm IST

Tough Guy challenge

<p>A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault...more

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
1 / 20
<p>Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
2 / 20
<p>Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
3 / 20
<p>Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
4 / 20
<p>Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
5 / 20
<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 20
<p>Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 20
<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
8 / 20
<p>Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
9 / 20
<p>Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
10 / 20
<p>Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
11 / 20
<p>Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
12 / 20
<p>Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
13 / 20
<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
14 / 20
<p>Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
15 / 20
<p>A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
16 / 20
<p>Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
17 / 20
<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
18 / 20
<p>A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
19 / 20
<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Living with wolves

Living with wolves

Next Slideshows

Living with wolves

Living with wolves

Life with a wolf researcher who even eats with his subjects.

29 Jan 2013
Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.

29 Jan 2013
Pushing the pedal

Pushing the pedal

Snapshots of people cycling across the roads of India.

28 Jan 2013
Republic Day Celebrations

Republic Day Celebrations

India marks Republic Day.

27 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast