Tough Guy challenge
A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault...more
A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Next Slideshows
Living with wolves
Life with a wolf researcher who even eats with his subjects.
Egypt's uprising: Two years on
Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.
Pushing the pedal
Snapshots of people cycling across the roads of India.
Republic Day Celebrations
India marks Republic Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.