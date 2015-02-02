Tough Guy challenge

A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an...more

A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble

