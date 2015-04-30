Edition:
Tourists evacuate Nepal

Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Joanne Long from Florida, Anne De Nada from Canada and Susan Miksa from Louisiana wait for a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Joanne Long from Florida, Anne De Nada from Canada and Susan Miksa from Louisiana wait for a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Canadian citizens and those from other nations during their evacuation from Kathmandu on a Canadian Armed Forces C-17 aircraft, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin McMillan/Canadian Forces Combat Camera

Canadian citizens and those from other nations during their evacuation from Kathmandu on a Canadian Armed Forces C-17 aircraft, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin McMillan/Canadian Forces Combat Camera
Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Kathmandu after arriving at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Kathmandu after arriving at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Douglas Walton from Louisiana leads his tour group to a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The group were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Douglas Walton from Louisiana leads his tour group to a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The group were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal arrive back at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal arrive back at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A police officer checks passports of Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A police officer checks passports of Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Nepali tourists run to a helicopter after being stranded in a village cut off by road after the earthquake near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Nepali tourists run to a helicopter after being stranded in a village cut off by road after the earthquake near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A local crisis councillor comforts a distraught woman wearing a I Love Nepal t-shirt at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A local crisis councillor comforts a distraught woman wearing a I Love Nepal t-shirt at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015 REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015 REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A couple kiss as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

A couple kiss as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
