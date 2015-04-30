Tourists evacuate Nepal
Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal....more
Joanne Long from Florida, Anne De Nada from Canada and Susan Miksa from Louisiana wait for a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North...more
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Canadian citizens and those from other nations during their evacuation from Kathmandu on a Canadian Armed Forces C-17 aircraft, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin McMillan/Canadian Forces Combat Camera
Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Kathmandu after arriving at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Douglas Walton from Louisiana leads his tour group to a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The group were part of a drawing club touring Nepal....more
British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal arrive back at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A police officer checks passports of Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Nepali tourists run to a helicopter after being stranded in a village cut off by road after the earthquake near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A local crisis councillor comforts a distraught woman wearing a I Love Nepal t-shirt at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015 REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
A couple kiss as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool
Next Slideshows
Rescued after five days under rubble
Pema Lama, 15, is rescued from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu.
A game with no fans
In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans.
Nepal hit by devastating earthquake
The aftermath of the earthquake in Nepal.
Explosions from the sky
Chaos and confusion after barrel bombs are dropped by pro-Assad forces on neighborhoods in Aleppo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.