Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 18, 2017 | 12:00am IST

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. It is part of a counter-terrorism "boot camp" organised by Caliber 3, a company set up by a colonel in the Israeli army reserves. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. It is part of a counter-terrorism "boot...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. It is part of a counter-terrorism "boot camp" organised by Caliber 3, a company set up by a colonel in the Israeli army reserves. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 16
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp". Admission includes watching former Israeli commandos take down an "attacker" and other means to thwart assaults, including the use of an attack dog. Adults can shoot live rounds at a firing range. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp". Admission includes watching former Israeli commandos take down an "attacker" and other means to thwart assaults, including the use of an attack dog. Adults can shoot live rounds at a firing...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp". Admission includes watching former Israeli commandos take down an "attacker" and other means to thwart assaults, including the use of an attack dog. Adults can shoot live rounds at a firing range. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 16
A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy" in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. Entrance to the gated compound in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc - built on land the Palestinians want for their own state - costs $115 for adults and $85 for children. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy" in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. Entrance to the gated compound in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc - built on land the...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy" in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. Entrance to the gated compound in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc - built on land the Palestinians want for their own state - costs $115 for adults and $85 for children. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 16
A tourist carries a poster as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp". The aim of the mock scenario is to teach foreign visitors how to deal with an attack on a market. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist carries a poster as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp". The aim of the mock scenario is to teach foreign visitors how to deal with an attack on a market. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tourist carries a poster as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp". The aim of the mock scenario is to teach foreign visitors how to deal with an attack on a market. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 16
A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. While most of those signing up are American visitors, there have also been tourists from China, Japan, India and South America, keen to experience Israeli-style security training in an attraction condemned by the Palestinian mayor of the nearby town and an anti-settlement group. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. While most of those signing up are American visitors, there have also been tourists from China, Japan, India and South America, keen to experience Israeli-style security training in an...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. While most of those signing up are American visitors, there have also been tourists from China, Japan, India and South America, keen to experience Israeli-style security training in an attraction condemned by the Palestinian mayor of the nearby town and an anti-settlement group. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 16
An Israeli instructor hangs up balloons on shooting targets. The facility opened in 2003, running courses for security guards during a Palestinian uprising that included suicide bombings and shooting attacks and which was met by Israeli military operations across the West Bank. After the intifada subsided, tourist visits began in 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor hangs up balloons on shooting targets. The facility opened in 2003, running courses for security guards during a Palestinian uprising that included suicide bombings and shooting attacks and which was met by Israeli military...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
An Israeli instructor hangs up balloons on shooting targets. The facility opened in 2003, running courses for security guards during a Palestinian uprising that included suicide bombings and shooting attacks and which was met by Israeli military operations across the West Bank. After the intifada subsided, tourist visits began in 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 16
An Israeli instructor guides a tourist as she fires a rifle. The man in charge, Colonel Sharon Gat, said staff stressed the importance of vigilance and caution. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor guides a tourist as she fires a rifle. The man in charge, Colonel Sharon Gat, said staff stressed the importance of vigilance and caution. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
An Israeli instructor guides a tourist as she fires a rifle. The man in charge, Colonel Sharon Gat, said staff stressed the importance of vigilance and caution. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 16
An Israeli flag and wooden cut-out rifles are seen. "In two hours you can't become a professional, but we give visitors some awareness of what it means to secure yourself, your community and your family," said Gat. "Many (visitors) have heard from their friends (about us), that this was the highlight of their trip to Israel and that is why they come. They know it's an attraction they can't see anywhere else," he said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli flag and wooden cut-out rifles are seen. "In two hours you can't become a professional, but we give visitors some awareness of what it means to secure yourself, your community and your family," said Gat. "Many (visitors) have heard from...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
An Israeli flag and wooden cut-out rifles are seen. "In two hours you can't become a professional, but we give visitors some awareness of what it means to secure yourself, your community and your family," said Gat. "Many (visitors) have heard from their friends (about us), that this was the highlight of their trip to Israel and that is why they come. They know it's an attraction they can't see anywhere else," he said. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 16
An Israeli instructor speaks to children from overseas holding wooden cut-out rifles. Yasser Sobih, mayor of the nearby Palestinian town of al-Khader, condemned the Israeli venture. "The participation of tourists in training in these camps built on occupied Palestinian land means that they support the occupation and we ask them to stop it," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor speaks to children from overseas holding wooden cut-out rifles. Yasser Sobih, mayor of the nearby Palestinian town of al-Khader, condemned the Israeli venture. "The participation of tourists in training in these camps built on...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
An Israeli instructor speaks to children from overseas holding wooden cut-out rifles. Yasser Sobih, mayor of the nearby Palestinian town of al-Khader, condemned the Israeli venture. "The participation of tourists in training in these camps built on occupied Palestinian land means that they support the occupation and we ask them to stop it," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 16
A tourist stands behind a booth as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. One of the visitors, Rabbi Moshe Bryski of Agoura Hills in California, said that if he was ever caught in an attack, he would run and hide since he does not carry a weapon. But he said the training had given him "an understanding and an appreciation of what those in the security industry face". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist stands behind a booth as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. One of the visitors, Rabbi Moshe Bryski of Agoura Hills in California, said that if he was ever caught in an attack, he would run and hide since he does not carry...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tourist stands behind a booth as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. One of the visitors, Rabbi Moshe Bryski of Agoura Hills in California, said that if he was ever caught in an attack, he would run and hide since he does not carry a weapon. But he said the training had given him "an understanding and an appreciation of what those in the security industry face". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 16
A group of tourists watch as Israeli instructors demonstrate. Yotam Yaakoba, of the anti-settlement group Peace Now, criticised the venture as a "cynical and unseemly way of making money from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists watch as Israeli instructors demonstrate. Yotam Yaakoba, of the anti-settlement group Peace Now, criticised the venture as a "cynical and unseemly way of making money from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists watch as Israeli instructors demonstrate. Yotam Yaakoba, of the anti-settlement group Peace Now, criticised the venture as a "cynical and unseemly way of making money from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
11 / 16
A group of tourists do push-ups. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists do push-ups. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists do push-ups. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
12 / 16
A group of tourists takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
13 / 16
A group of tourists listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 16
An Israeli instructor walks near tourists as they take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor walks near tourists as they take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
An Israeli instructor walks near tourists as they take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
15 / 16
A tourist looks at posters placed near shooting targets. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist looks at posters placed near shooting targets. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tourist looks at posters placed near shooting targets. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

Next Slideshows

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to...

17 Jul 2017
Best of IIFA

Best of IIFA

Highlights from the International Indian Film Academy Awards at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

17 Jul 2017
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

17 Jul 2017
India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country from the week that was.

16 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast