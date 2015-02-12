Toxic cloud in Spain
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain on Thursday and authorities...more
Catalan police officers are seen wearing gas masks after an explosion at a chemical plant caused a toxic cloud to spread over Igualada near Barcelona, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona, following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricard Sole Figueras
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona, following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alba Aribau
A Catalan police officer wearing a gas mask speaks on a mobile phone after an explosion at a chemical plant caused a toxic cloud to spread over Igualada near Barcelona, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paula Arias
Fire-fighters, some wearing gas masks, leave the Simar chemical plant where an explosion occurred in Igualada near Barcelona, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona, following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricard Sole Figueras
People wearing masks walk in the streets after an explosion at a chemical plant caused a toxic cloud to spread over Igualada near Barcelona, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer wearing a mask speaks with a woman on a blocked-off street after an explosion at a chemical plant caused a toxic cloud to spread over Igualada near Barcelona, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Fire-fighters, some wearing gas masks, leave the Simar chemical plant where an explosion occurred in Igualada near Barcelona, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona, following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paula Arias
