Toxic waters
Yellow mine waste water is seen at the entrance to the Gold King Mine in San Juan County, Colorado, August 5, 2015. A contaminated plume of waste water accidentally released from a Colorado gold mine by U.S. environmental agency workers has spread...more
The damaged reservoir near an alumina plant is seen from the air in Kolontar, 150 km (93.2 miles) west of Budapest, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colors in shallow water on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A worker scoops oil from the oil spill site near Dalian Port, Liaoning province, China, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach are seen in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well at Frade, on the waters of Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
Oil mixed with water from an oil spill along the Yellowstone River is pictured in Laurel, Montana, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Warner
Brazilian fisherman Anderson Pinto observes a dead bull near the shore of the Paraiba river, near the city of Sao Joao da Barra, about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2003. A toxic waste spill from a factory in Minas...more
The Rio Sucio or "Dirty River", where one branch is colored yellow/brown by the minerals it carries from the Irazu Volcano, is seen mixing with the clear waters filtered by the tropical rainforest in the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 km (31...more
A footprint is seen in the mud after red toxic sludge flooded the village of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, October 11, 2010. A million cubic meters of red mud burst out of a sludge reservoir, flooding three local villages and fouling...more
A villager carries buckets of water from a white polluted stream which is used for his daily drinking water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of a river polluted after a spill from the 'Dos Senores' gold and silver mine in Concordia, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa October 17, 2014. About 10,800 tons of toxic waste from the 'Dos Senores' mine were spilled after a millpond broke and...more
A group of soldiers form a line to clean up fuel oil spilled from the "Prestige" oil tanker near the coastal town of Muxia on Spain's devastated North West Atlantic coast on January 27, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A waste pit filled with crude oil left by drilling operations years earlier in a jungle clearing near the Amazonian town of Sacha, Ecuador, October 21, 2003. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
A brown sludge washes up on the scene of a fuel spill into the St. Lawrence River from a Suncor-owned refinery in Montreal, September 29, 2010. The spill was a mixture of diesel and water. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A volunteer clears up plastic pellets on a bank along Hong Kong's Lamma island August 5, 2012. Hundreds of millions of potentially toxic plastic pellets from containers knocked off a vessel during Hong Kong's worst typhoon in 13 years washed up on...more
A dead ram lies decomposing on the boundaries of the "Donana" nature reserve in Spain a week after 5 million cubic meters of acid toxic fluid spilled from a nearby mine burning vegetation and killing vegetation in the area May 2, 1998. ...more
Oil spill on water is seen near an oil production facility at Maracaibo lake near the Venezuelan coastal town of Barranquitas August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
