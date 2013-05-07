Toy Story
A devotee holds idols of Hindu god Rama's brothers Laxman and Shatrughan before taking part in a religious procession during Ramnavmi festival in New Delhi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man dressed in khaki uniform uses a toy gun to divert the traffic near the India Gate where a protest was being held in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Mohammed (L), 25, holds a paper windmill aloft as he wades in the waters of the Arabian Sea with his son Mortaza and brother Taher in Mumbai September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prkash
An artisan paints a model of the mascot of the Commonwealth Games inside a factory at Mohali in Punjab September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Toy soldiers are displayed for sale by a street hawker in front of the Taj Mahal Hotel, ahead of the first anniversary of the militant attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Stuffed toys are arranged on a parked car as a vendor waits for customers in Chennai May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
School children with toy guns perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Lucknow January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A vendor carries Santa Claus toys to a market ahead of Christmas in Kolkata December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Kishan S.S. plays with toys at home in Bangalore January 28, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv
A circus macaw parrot rides a toy bicycle in Chandigarh October 10, 2005.
An auto-rickshaw passes in front of a roadside shop of stuffed toys ahead of Christmas celebrations in New Delhi December 17, 2005. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Kunal, a four-year-old Indian boy, looks at dolls at an exhibition in Calcutta July 2, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das
Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar holds a stuffed toy at the end of the fourth day's play of their third and final test cricket match against India in Bangalore December 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Two-year-old Sneha plays with a toy at a government centre for tsunami orphans in Nagapattinam, in southern India, January 17, 2005.
Members of Fight against Terrorism Society and National Akali Dal, a regional Sikh political party, hold toy guns, placards and a cutout of Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi May 8, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
