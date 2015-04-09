Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2015 | 6:25pm IST

Toyota's three-wheeled car

Staff members clean a Toyota i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town on Toyota's three-wheeled electric car-cum-motorbike from Friday, in a trial aimed at crafting a global business model to reduce gridlock and pollution. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Staff members clean a Toyota i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town on Toyota's three-wheeled electric car-cum-motorbike from Friday, in a trial aimed at crafting a global business model to...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Staff members clean a Toyota i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town on Toyota's three-wheeled electric car-cum-motorbike from Friday, in a trial aimed at crafting a global business model to reduce gridlock and pollution. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 10
A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle drives in a underground parking lot in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle drives in a underground parking lot in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle drives in a underground parking lot in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 10
Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka sits in one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka sits in one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka sits in one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 10
A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle parks outside a hotel in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle parks outside a hotel in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle parks outside a hotel in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 10
Toyota Motor Corp's Toyota i-Road is seen at the 43rd Tokyo Motor Show, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Toyota Motor Corp's Toyota i-Road is seen at the 43rd Tokyo Motor Show, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
Toyota Motor Corp's Toyota i-Road is seen at the 43rd Tokyo Motor Show, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
5 / 10
A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 10
A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 10
Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka poses behind one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka poses behind one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka poses behind one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 10
A logo of Toyota is seen on the steering wheel of Toyota's ultra-compact tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A logo of Toyota is seen on the steering wheel of Toyota's ultra-compact tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
A logo of Toyota is seen on the steering wheel of Toyota's ultra-compact tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
9 / 10
A journalist drives a Toyota ultra-compact, tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A journalist drives a Toyota ultra-compact, tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
A journalist drives a Toyota ultra-compact, tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Indians Evacuated From Yemen

Indians Evacuated From Yemen

Next Slideshows

Indians Evacuated From Yemen

Indians Evacuated From Yemen

India is trying to get around 4,000 nationals, more than half of them nurses, out of Yemen, where Shi'ite Houthi fighters have swept into the southern port city...

09 Apr 2015
Outrage in South Carolina

Outrage in South Carolina

Demonstrators rallied against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of a white officer caught on video killing a...

09 Apr 2015
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

09 Apr 2015
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, found guilty for his role in the April 2013 attack.

09 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast