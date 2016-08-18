Track mates: Usain and Andre
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men's 200m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt looks at Andre De Grasse as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Usain Bolt embraces bronze medalist Andre De Grasse after the 100m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse react after the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt hugs Andre De Grasse after the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray
Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse smile as they compete in the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Usain Bolt runs to win the gold, ahead of Justin Gatlin of USA (silver) and Andre De Grasse (bronze) in the 100m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse smile as they compete in the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse compete in the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Usain Bolt races toward the finish line ahead of Andre De Grasse and Adam Gemili of Britain in the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse smile as they compete in the 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Usain Bolt celebrates as he walks with Andre de Grasse after Bolt's gold medal win in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Usain Bolt runs to win the gold as Andre De Grasse took the bronze in the 100m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse compete in the 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
