Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2013

Trading stocks in the 90s

<p>Stock brokers at a brokerage firm in Mumbai trade in front of a television screen displaying Atal Behari Vajpayee delivering his parliament address in the capital New Delhi, April 17, 1999.</p>

<p>Stock brokers trade in Mumbai, July 5, 1999.</p>

<p>A dealer in a brokerage firm in Bombay trades on two phones even as Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha unveils the 1999/2000 budget as telecast on the television set, February 27.</p>

<p>Hectic trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange on January 05,where like in all South Asian markets stocks are expected to gain sharply, buoyed by the global movement of capital into emerging markets</p>

<p>Brokers in Delhi Stock Exchange carry on normal trade of shares on February 21 even as communist activists occupied the old bourse building to protest against the government's on-going reforms programme</p>

<p>Brokers perform a traditional prayer ritual on the occasion of the Hindu Diwali, festival of lights, in Bombay November 7.</p>

<p>A stock broker watches England play Sri Lanka in the inugural World Cup match as he trades on the phone in Bombay May 14.</p>

<p>Stock brokers trade at a brokerage firm in Bombay, July 12.</p>

Pictures