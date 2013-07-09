Trading stocks in the 90s
Stock brokers at a brokerage firm in Mumbai trade in front of a television screen displaying Atal Behari Vajpayee delivering his parliament address in the capital New Delhi, April 17, 1999.
Stock brokers at a brokerage firm in Mumbai trade in front of a television screen displaying Atal Behari Vajpayee delivering his parliament address in the capital New Delhi, April 17, 1999.
Stock brokers trade in Mumbai, July 5, 1999.
Stock brokers trade in Mumbai, July 5, 1999.
A dealer in a brokerage firm in Bombay trades on two phones even as Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha unveils the 1999/2000 budget as telecast on the television set, February 27.
A dealer in a brokerage firm in Bombay trades on two phones even as Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha unveils the 1999/2000 budget as telecast on the television set, February 27.
Hectic trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange on January 05,where like in all South Asian markets stocks are expected to gain sharply, buoyed by the global movement of capital into emerging markets
Hectic trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange on January 05,where like in all South Asian markets stocks are expected to gain sharply, buoyed by the global movement of capital into emerging markets
Brokers in Delhi Stock Exchange carry on normal trade of shares on February 21 even as communist activists occupied the old bourse building to protest against the government's on-going reforms programme
Brokers in Delhi Stock Exchange carry on normal trade of shares on February 21 even as communist activists occupied the old bourse building to protest against the government's on-going reforms programme
Brokers perform a traditional prayer ritual on the occasion of the Hindu Diwali, festival of lights, in Bombay November 7.
Brokers perform a traditional prayer ritual on the occasion of the Hindu Diwali, festival of lights, in Bombay November 7.
A stock broker watches England play Sri Lanka in the inugural World Cup match as he trades on the phone in Bombay May 14.
A stock broker watches England play Sri Lanka in the inugural World Cup match as he trades on the phone in Bombay May 14.
Stock brokers trade at a brokerage firm in Bombay, July 12.
Stock brokers trade at a brokerage firm in Bombay, July 12.
Next Slideshows
Calgary Stampede's back
Calgary celebrates the return of the Stampede rodeo, two weeks after major flooding swamped large parts of the city.
India this week
A selection of pictures from India this week.
Saint John Paul
Pope John Paul II, the globe-trotting pontiff who led the Catholic Church for nearly 27 years, will be declared a saint.
Fourth of July
Americans gather for parades, picnics and fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.