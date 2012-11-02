Edition:
Traditional wrestling in India

<p>India's Rinku and Ukraine's Hleb Kutex (in red) compete in a wrestling competition at Katra, about 46 km northwest from Jammu October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

India's Rinku and Ukraine's Hleb Kutex (in red) compete in a wrestling competition at Katra, about 46 km northwest from Jammu October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, November 02, 2012

India's Rinku and Ukraine's Hleb Kutex (in red) compete in a wrestling competition at Katra, about 46 km northwest from Jammu October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/Files</p>

Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/Files

<p>Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, practises in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 km south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, practises in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 km south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, practises in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 km south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now taking up mat wrestling to gain access to the top international competitions like the Commonwealth Games or the upcoming Olympic Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now taking up mat wrestling to gain access to the top international competitions like the Commonwealth Games or the upcoming Olympic Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now taking up mat wrestling to gain access to the top international competitions like the Commonwealth Games or the upcoming Olympic Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at an 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a wrestling centre in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at an 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A wrestler throws mud to avoid slipping of hands due to sweat during a wrestling bout at a wrestling centre in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A wrestler throws mud to avoid slipping of hands due to sweat during a wrestling bout at a wrestling centre in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler throws mud to avoid slipping of hands due to sweat during a wrestling bout at a wrestling centre in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Wrestlers practise at an Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise at an Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise at an Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A mud-covered wrestler trains at a mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Filea</p>

A mud-covered wrestler trains at a mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Filea

Friday, November 02, 2012

A mud-covered wrestler trains at a mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Filea

<p>A wrestler speaks to a schoolboy at a Kushti centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A wrestler speaks to a schoolboy at a Kushti centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler speaks to a schoolboy at a Kushti centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers rest in their dormitory after a training session at a traditional mud wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers rest in their dormitory after a training session at a traditional mud wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers rest in their dormitory after a training session at a traditional mud wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A wrestler takes a bath after a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A wrestler takes a bath after a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler takes a bath after a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers pose for a photo at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers pose for a photo at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers pose for a photo at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Wrestlers walk next to rupee notes on display as winning prizes at a wrestling competition on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Wrestlers walk next to rupee notes on display as winning prizes at a wrestling competition on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers walk next to rupee notes on display as winning prizes at a wrestling competition on the outskirts of Jammu November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>Wrestlers Billu, 48, (L) and Ripu, 22, exercise in mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Wrestlers Billu, 48, (L) and Ripu, 22, exercise in mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers Billu, 48, (L) and Ripu, 22, exercise in mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at an "Akhaara" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at an "Akhaara" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at an "Akhaara" in Jammu November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>India's Kulbir (R) wrestles with Pakistan's Papu during a three-day-long India-Pakistan friendship wrestling championship in Mathor village, about 45 km north of Jammu, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

India's Kulbir (R) wrestles with Pakistan's Papu during a three-day-long India-Pakistan friendship wrestling championship in Mathor village, about 45 km north of Jammu, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

India's Kulbir (R) wrestles with Pakistan's Papu during a three-day-long India-Pakistan friendship wrestling championship in Mathor village, about 45 km north of Jammu, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>A wrestler stretches next to a cow at an "Akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A wrestler stretches next to a cow at an "Akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler stretches next to a cow at an "Akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Wrestlers compete in a traditional wrestling competition in Kotli, on the outskirts of Jammu August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Wrestlers compete in a traditional wrestling competition in Kotli, on the outskirts of Jammu August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers compete in a traditional wrestling competition in Kotli, on the outskirts of Jammu August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>Wrestlers watch others practicing in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Wrestlers watch others practicing in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers watch others practicing in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Young wrestlers pose for a picture after practicing in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Young wrestlers pose for a picture after practicing in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, November 02, 2012

Young wrestlers pose for a picture after practicing in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in New Delhi September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Wrestlers compete during a local Kushti competition called "Dangal" in New Delhi September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Wrestlers compete during a local Kushti competition called "Dangal" in New Delhi September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers compete during a local Kushti competition called "Dangal" in New Delhi September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Wrestlers compete during a local Kushti competition called "Dangal" in New Delhi September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Wrestlers compete during a local Kushti competition called "Dangal" in New Delhi September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers compete during a local Kushti competition called "Dangal" in New Delhi September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in Uttar Pradesh August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in Uttar Pradesh August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practise in the mud at an "Akhaara" in Uttar Pradesh August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in the city of Allahabad May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in the city of Allahabad May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in the city of Allahabad May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>Wrestlers practice in the mud at an "Akhaara" in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Wrestlers practice in the mud at an "Akhaara" in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers practice in the mud at an "Akhaara" in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>Wrestlers train at a gymnasium in one of the most prestigious wrestling clubs in New Delhi January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

Wrestlers train at a gymnasium in one of the most prestigious wrestling clubs in New Delhi January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers train at a gymnasium in one of the most prestigious wrestling clubs in New Delhi January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

<p>Wrestlers train at the gymnasium of one of the most prestigious wrestling clubs in New Delhi January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

Wrestlers train at the gymnasium of one of the most prestigious wrestling clubs in New Delhi January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers train at the gymnasium of one of the most prestigious wrestling clubs in New Delhi January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

<p>Wrestlers compete in a traditional wrestling competition at Bameta village on the outskirts of New Delhi August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Wrestlers compete in a traditional wrestling competition at Bameta village on the outskirts of New Delhi August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers compete in a traditional wrestling competition at Bameta village on the outskirts of New Delhi August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>A wrestler exercises at a traditional wrestling centre in Mumbai August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A wrestler exercises at a traditional wrestling centre in Mumbai August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler exercises at a traditional wrestling centre in Mumbai August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A wrestler rests in an Akhara or gym in Lucknow June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

A wrestler rests in an Akhara or gym in Lucknow June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler rests in an Akhara or gym in Lucknow June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

<p>Wrestlers pose for a photograph at an "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. The "akhaara" have dirt floors. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Wrestlers pose for a photograph at an "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. The "akhaara" have dirt floors. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers pose for a photograph at an "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. The "akhaara" have dirt floors. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A wrestler lifts weights at an "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in the city of Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A wrestler lifts weights at an "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in the city of Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler lifts weights at an "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in the city of Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A wrestler is reflected in a mirror as he works out in Varanasi January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A wrestler is reflected in a mirror as he works out in Varanasi January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler is reflected in a mirror as he works out in Varanasi January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>A wrestler performs a respiratory exercise near the river Ganges in Kolkata November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A wrestler performs a respiratory exercise near the river Ganges in Kolkata November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

A wrestler performs a respiratory exercise near the river Ganges in Kolkata November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>Wrestlers sing after working out in a clay pit near the river Ganges in Kolkata November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Wrestlers sing after working out in a clay pit near the river Ganges in Kolkata November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Friday, November 02, 2012

Wrestlers sing after working out in a clay pit near the river Ganges in Kolkata November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

