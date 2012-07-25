Edition:
Traffic psychologists

<p>A member of the group Traffic Psychologists fixes his clown nose in a toilet of a petrol station in preparation for his performance at a traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. Traffic Psychologists is a non-profit non-governmental organization which aims to humanize traffic and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers. Sao Paulo has more than 7 million vehicles, according to figures from the state transport authority Detran. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the group Traffic Psychologists leaves a toilet of a petrol station after preparation for his performance at a traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Members of the Traffic Psychologists perform as they help a man to push a cart loaded with cardboard in front of a traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the group called Traffic Psychologists perform next to cars along a road in front of traffic lights in Sao Paulo July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the group Traffic Psychologists performs as he holds up a banner in front of traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. The banner reads "A day without laughter is a day wasted". REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the Traffic Psychologists gets off a bus as he holds a banner that reads "Free Hugs" during his performance in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the Traffic Psychologists holds a banner as he performs inside a bus in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. The banner reads "Free Hugs". REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the Traffic Psychologists performs in front of a traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the Traffic Psychologists greets a motorcyclist while performing in front of a traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of the Traffic Psychologists (R) hugs a driver while performing along a road in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

